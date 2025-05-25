A man did not attend his father’s and brother’s memorial services. Now he’s accused of murdering them

A 25-year-old man in Washington is accused of brutally murdering his father and brother before setting their home on fire to allegedly destroy the evidence. The disturbing crime has shocked the Gig Harbor community and devastated the victims’ family.

Luis Miguel Huitron Campos was arrested on May 20 and charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree arson in connection with the April 8 deaths of his father, 64-year-old Oliverio Huitron-Rosalez, and 31-year-old brother Alejandro Huitron Campos.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT team arrested Luis after an extensive investigation that tied him to the scene and linked him to the suspected murder weapon.

Fire Leads to Shocking Discovery

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on the 15600 block of 14th Avenue NW in Gig Harbor on April 8. Inside the burning home, firefighters pulled out Oliverio and Alejandro. While it initially appeared they may have been victims of the blaze, the Pierce County Medical Examiner determined both men died from gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

Shockingly, it was revealed that Oliverio was still alive during the fire, as carbon monoxide was found in his system, suggesting he was breathing during the blaze. Both victims suffered burns, and Alejandro was discovered with his fists raised in a defensive posture.

Authorities later confirmed the fire originated in the home’s bedrooms and was intentionally set. A gas can and lighter were recovered from the scene, pointing to a calculated attempt to destroy evidence.

A Trail of Evidence Leads to Luis

Investigators began scrutinizing Luis’ actions after the fire. Phone records placed him in the vicinity of the house at the time of the blaze, and family members informed authorities that he never contacted police or attended his relatives’ memorial services.

Luis had also purchased a Heckler & Koch pistol after receiving a concealed weapons license in December 2024. Forensic analysis by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab later matched bullet casings found at the scene to the same type of gun.

Adding to the motive, Oliverio had recently requested to withdraw $100,000 from his retirement account, and was investing in property development in Mexico. The family had reportedly amassed wealth through years of investment.

Luis was ultimately taken into custody and pleaded not guilty in court on May 21. He remains held on a $5 million bond. It is unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

A Family Shattered

Family members told investigators they attempted to contact Luis after learning of Oliverio and Alejandro’s deaths, but claimed he “disappeared.” His failure to respond or attend the services raised serious questions. Loved ones described Oliverio as a hardworking man who built a comfortable life through three decades of dedication and financial discipline.

The investigation is ongoing as prosecutors build a case around motive, opportunity, and forensic evidence that increasingly points to Luis as the prime suspect.

SOURCE