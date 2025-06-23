A judge dismisses the widow of a Jan. 6 police officer who committed suicide a few days later, and a jury finds the rioter accountable for assault

The widow of a Metropolitan Police Officer who died by suicide following the January 6 Capitol riot received a bittersweet ruling in federal court on Friday, as a demonstrator was found liable for assaulting her husband, but not for his death. Emily Smith, the widow of Officer Jeffrey Smith, had filed a civil lawsuit against David Walls-Kaufman, who allegedly assaulted her husband during the insurrection. However, the court determined that jurors were unable to conclusively link Walls-Kaufman’s actions to Jeffrey Smith’s tragic suicide.

The Trial and Court’s Ruling

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes told Emily Smith that the jury was unable to determine whether Walls-Kaufman’s assault had directly caused Jeffrey’s suicide. According to the Associated Press, Judge Reyes suggested it would be more efficient to consider a settlement rather than prolong the trial with an appeal.

Despite the ruling on the suicide, the jury found David Walls-Kaufman liable for assaulting Officer Smith. This opens the door for Emily Smith to possibly receive financial damages in the second part of the trial, which will focus on the matter of damages. Closing arguments and further testimony are expected later this week.

Emotional Testimony and Background

The trial began with emotional testimony from Emily Smith, who recounted the pain and loss of her husband. Her attorney, Richard Link, reminded jurors that the emotional impact of the January 6 attack continues to affect his client. Emily’s testimony described the final moments of her conversation with her husband, in which she told him she loved him and would see him when he came home.

Jeffrey Smith died by suicide just nine days after the assault, using his service weapon while on his way to work. The incident followed a violent altercation with Walls-Kaufman, who was among the rioters storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021. According to Emily Smith’s complaint, Walls-Kaufman struck Officer Smith in the face with a metal tactical cane. Another rioter, Taylor Taranto, allegedly handed the weapon to Walls-Kaufman, but Emily Smith’s claims against Taranto were suspended after he faced separate criminal charges.

The Attack on Officer Smith

During the Capitol insurrection, Officer Smith was allegedly attacked by Walls-Kaufman, a chiropractor from Washington, D.C., who was involved in the riot. Emily Smith’s lawsuit contends that Walls-Kaufman maliciously targeted Officer Smith, particularly because his face shield was up, leaving him vulnerable. Walls-Kaufman struck Smith in the face with the metal cane, causing significant injury.

Walls-Kaufman was sentenced to two months in prison in June 2023 after pleading guilty to scuffling with officers during the insurrection. He was later pardoned by former President Donald Trump at the start of his second term.

The Tragic Aftermath

Emily Smith’s filing describes the attack as a violent crime of opportunity, as her husband was exposed due to his face shield being lifted. She described the devastating moment she learned of her husband’s death, saying that hearing the words, “your husband shot himself,” was the most traumatic experience she has ever endured.

While Emily Smith has achieved partial legal victory with the court’s finding of assault against Walls-Kaufman, the emotional toll of her husband’s death is something no amount of financial compensation can alleviate. The next phase of the trial will focus on determining damages for the pain and suffering caused by this horrific incident. Smith continues to seek justice for her late husband, whose service and sacrifice during the Capitol riot were marred by the tragic aftermath of the attack.

