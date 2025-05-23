A ‘hero’ 9-year-old girl was killed while trying to get younger siblings to safety amid gunfire

New Orleans, Louisiana – A 9-year-old girl, Lee’Lani Brooks, has tragically died after being struck by a stray bullet while rushing her younger siblings to safety during a shootout near her home on May 12.

Lee’Lani, described as vibrant, selfless and protective, was playing outside her house when gunfire erupted in the neighbourhood. Authorities say she was hit in the head by a bullet that passed through a window while she tried to help her siblings escape.

She was immediately rushed to a local hospital and placed on life support, but was declared brain dead. Her family made the painful decision to take her off life support on May 16.

What Happened That Day?

The shootout happened just before 2 p.m., according to local media outlets including NOLA.com, WWL-TV, and Fox 8. Lee’Lani and her mother ran indoors when they heard gunshots, but as Lee’Lani turned back to get her younger siblings to safety, a bullet entered through a window and struck her in the head.

Police said the shooting was the result of multiple men firing at each other nearby. Investigators believe Lee’Lani was not the intended target.

Arrest Made After Stand-off

On May 13, police arrested 19-year-old Evan Rogers and charged him with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. His arrest followed a four-hour stand-off with U.S. Marshals, who located him hiding in a local hotel.

Police also confirmed that a second suspect was arrested, though their identity and charges have not yet been revealed.

A Community in Mourning

Lee’Lani’s family and community are devastated by the loss. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by her mother, Letisha Johnson, to raise funds for funeral expenses.

“My baby Lee’lani was a sweet, vibrant, and fun 9-year-old child who loved and was loved by everyone around her,” Johnson wrote. “She was a leader and ensured all her younger family members were protected.”

On May 20, a balloon release was held to honour Lee’Lani’s memory. Family, friends, and community members gathered to remember her as a hero who put others first — even at just 9 years old.

“That’s what we want the world to remember her as — a hero,” said community activist Mike Willis. “Someone who was so selfless at 9 years old.”

Johnson told reporters that her daughter loved doing her makeup, nails, and dancing, and had an infectious smile that would light up any room.

The tragic death of Lee’Lani Brooks is a painful reminder of the innocent lives lost to senseless gun violence. She is being remembered not just as a victim, but as a young hero who acted selflessly in a moment of crisis. Her family now hopes the world remembers her not by the way she died, but by how she lived — full of joy, love, and bravery.

SOURCE