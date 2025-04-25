A boyfriend reports a woman missing, and when her body is discovered, he and a family member are charged

A missing mother of two from Maryland has been found dead weeks after her disappearance, leading to murder charges against her boyfriend and his uncle. The tragic discovery has shocked the local community and raised many questions about what happened to 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra.

Last Seen at Home — Then She Vanished

Guerra was last seen on March 31 at the Waldorf, Maryland home she shared with her boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, and others. Two days later, on April 2, Rosa reported her missing. From the start, investigators suspected foul play.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, suspicious and “unusual” activity was observed at her home the day before she was reported missing. This included concerning evidence found during a search of the home and surrounding property.

Body Found in Cedarville State Forest

On April 17, nearly three weeks after she disappeared, Guerra’s body was found buried in a heavily wooded part of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County. The body was taken to Baltimore for an autopsy. However, the exact cause of her death has not yet been shared by authorities.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Guerra’s death is being treated as a murder.

Boyfriend and Uncle Arrested

After the body was discovered, authorities charged Guerra’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Rosa, with murder. He is currently in custody outside of Maryland, awaiting his return to Charles County.

Rosa’s uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra, 37, has also been arrested. He is charged as an accessory after the fact, for actions he allegedly took in Prince George’s County following the murder. Bererra is being held without bond.

Fake Identity and Immigration Issues

During the investigation, police found counterfeit federal documents at the couple’s home, belonging to Rosa. Immigration authorities confirmed the documents were fake and that Rosa was living in the U.S. illegally. He was taken into custody by immigration officials before being charged with murder.

Guerra and Rosa shared two children together.

A Grieving Family and a Community in Shock

“This was not the ending that we all hoped for,” said Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry. “On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends.”

As the investigation continues, Guerra’s loved ones are left to process the devastating loss of a young mother taken far too soon.

