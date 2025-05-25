A 16-year-old high school student is remembered for her ‘radiant smile and kind heart’ after being killed during a shooting at a party

A Louisiana community is grieving the loss of a vibrant and beloved teen following a tragic shooting at a high school graduation party in Lake Charles. Sixteen-year-old McKenzie Rideau, a standout student-athlete at Lake Charles College Prep, was killed in the early hours of Tuesday, May 20.

The shooting took place near Central Parkway and Overhill Drive, where neighbors say a large crowd had gathered at a short-term rental for a party. According to police, the crowd included dozens of young people between the ages of 16 and 22.

Witnesses reported hearing between 30 and 50 gunshots, and many believed the sound was fireworks until chaos erupted.

A Life Cut Short

McKenzie Rideau was a proud member of the school’s volleyball team and flag line, known for her energy, kindness, and leadership.

“She was more than just a student,” said Lake Charles College Prep Principal Freddie L. Harrison III. “She was a light.”

Principal Harrison remembered her as someone who made others feel seen and accepted, always encouraging and uplifting those around her. “Her radiant smile and kind heart made it easy for others to feel welcomed and loved,” he shared in a school statement.

Ongoing Investigation

Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell confirmed that detectives are actively investigating and have identified several people of interest, although no suspects have officially been named. “We have some leads, but we still have a lot of work left to do,” said Caldwell.

A nearby resident, who captured the sound of the gunshots on a security camera, told local media, “It sounded like fireworks. Then we heard screaming and cars speeding away. It was chaos.”

The neighbor added that the incident has left the neighborhood on edge. “No place feels safe anymore. People are dying from pointless violence.”

A Community Remembers

On May 23, classmates, friends, and family gathered for a balloon release in McKenzie’s honor. A GoFundMe campaign launched to support her family has already raised over $6,000 toward a $10,000 goal. The page describes McKenzie as a “loving and outspoken person” with “big plans for the future.”

“She’s gained her wings where she’ll reunite with her little brother Prince,” the page reads. “Justice4McKenzie .”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced as the family continues to work with authorities.

A Call for Change

The tragic shooting has once again sparked conversations about youth violence and safety at large gatherings. Neighbors and community leaders are calling for more preventative action to ensure young people have safe spaces to celebrate milestones like graduation.

Principal Harrison urged students to honor McKenzie’s memory by continuing to lead with kindness, love, and unity—qualities that defined her.

