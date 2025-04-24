A 15-year-old Michiana girl was reported missing again after being discovered in another state

ELKHART, IN – Authorities are once again asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Jorden Woodley, who has been reported missing for the second time this month. Just days after being found in Illinois, Jorden has now gone missing again, this time from Elkhart.

Timeline of Events

April 7 : Jorden was first reported missing after she left a group outing at Crawford Park in Mishawaka .

: Jorden was first reported missing after she . She was located in Illinois shortly after, picked up by family, and brought back to Elkhart .

shortly after, picked up by family, and . April 24 (early morning): Jorden was reported missing again, now out of Elkhart, prompting renewed concern from law enforcement and her family.

Ongoing Search

The Elkhart Police Department is actively working to locate Jorden. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the department at (574) 295-7070.

Police have not released details on the circumstances of her second disappearance or whether she may be in danger. However, given the repeat nature of the situation and her age, authorities are treating the case with urgency.

How You Can Help

Stay informed and assist efforts by:

Sharing any sightings or tips directly with the Elkhart Police .

. Keeping an eye on local updates via WNDU’s coverage or downloading the 16 News Now App for breaking developments.

