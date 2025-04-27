9 Lives Lost in Seconds: The Chilling Moment Car Plowed Through Crowded Festival

In a devastating tragedy, Vancouver police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly drove through a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival, killing nine people and injuring several others. The heartbreaking incident has shocked the entire community and has left the city mourning. Here’s everything we know about this terrible event.

What Happened?

On Saturday evening, April 26, at around 8:14 p.m., during the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in South Vancouver, a man drove a vehicle straight into a large crowd near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

According to police, the car was moving at about 60 mph when it struck the people gathered at the festival.

The Arrest

Police quickly arrested the 30-year-old Vancouver man at the scene. Witnesses said that after the crash, the driver tried to flee but was physically restrained by members of the public until officers arrived.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section is now leading the ongoing investigation into the tragic event.

Community Reaction

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim expressed his deep sorrow on social media, offering his condolences to the families of the victims and standing in support of the Filipino community in Vancouver.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also shared his condolences, saying he was “devastated” by the news and thanked first responders for their swift action.

Eyewitness Accounts

Yoseb Vardeh, who was running a Bao Buns food truck at the festival, told the BBC that the driver seemed intent on causing “maximum damage.” He described the horrifying scene with people crying out for their loved ones and bodies lying beneath food trucks.

Vancouver artist Kaya Ko, who had performed earlier that day, described the tragedy as a “massacre” on Instagram. She urged the community to come together in prayer and love, mourning the loss of innocent lives.

The Festival

The Lapu Lapu Day Festival is an important cultural event for Vancouver’s Filipino community, celebrating Filipino heritage, food, music, and traditions. The senseless violence at such a joyful gathering has left the city reeling in grief.

The horrific tragedy at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day Festival has deeply shaken the community. As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, the city is coming together in grief, love, and support. While investigations continue, the focus remains on honoring the victims and helping those affected heal from this unimaginable event.

