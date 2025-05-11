28-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Who Was Riding as a Passenger on Her Husband’s Motorcycle Dies in a Collision

Cheyenne Martinson, a 28-year-old pregnant woman, tragically died in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina on May 6, 2025. Cheyenne, who was six months pregnant, was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband, Peter Martinson, when the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time.

The Tragic Accident

The crash took place in Greenville County, where the couple was riding when their motorcycle went off the road. Both Cheyenne and Peter were transported to the hospital following the incident. Unfortunately, Cheyenne was pronounced dead shortly after, while Peter was left in critical condition but was reported to be stable.

The couple shared a two-year-old son, who is now left without his mother as his father fights for his life in the hospital. The exact cause of the crash has not been revealed, and authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Family’s Heartbreaking Loss

Cheyenne’s death, along with the loss of her unborn child, has left the family devastated. A GoFundMe page set up to support Peter and their young son describes the tragic loss as “unimaginable” and calls for donations to help with hospital bills, household expenses, and costs related to caring for their child during this difficult time.

The GoFundMe page reads: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of a tragic accident involving Peter and his wife, Cheyenne. They were involved in a motorcycle accident that has turned their lives upside down. Cheyenne, who was six months pregnant, tragically passed away along with their unborn child.”

Support for the Family

As the family faces the challenges ahead, including Peter’s recovery and the care of their young son, the GoFundMe is seeking support from the community to ease their financial burden. The fundraising page highlights the tremendous emotional and financial obstacles the family must overcome in the wake of such a heartbreaking loss.

Community Response

The news of Cheyenne’s death has deeply affected the community, with many expressing their sorrow and offering support for Peter and their young son. The family now faces an incredibly difficult road ahead, and the fundraising efforts aim to provide some relief as they navigate this tragic chapter of their lives.

