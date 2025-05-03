2 people died in a 380-foot fall at Scenic Point in Utah National Park

A tragic accident at Bryce Canyon National Park’s Inspiration Point in Utah has left two people dead after falling nearly 400 feet from the cliffside viewpoint.

According to a press release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened sometime between the night of Monday, April 28, and the early hours of Tuesday, April 29. Authorities identified the victims as 45-year-old Matthew Nannen and 58-year-old Bailee Crane following the notification of their next of kin.

The Location: Inspiration Point

Inspiration Point is known for offering breathtaking panoramic views of the park’s famed hoodoos—tall, thin spires of rock that make Bryce Canyon a unique geological marvel. The National Park Service describes it as a prime vantage point for viewing the Bryce Amphitheater, home to the world’s largest collection of hoodoos.

What Happened

Tourists first spotted the bodies and alerted Bryce Canyon Park Rangers, who in turn contacted the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. According to the updated statement from police, both individuals fell approximately 380 feet. Their remains were recovered in a coordinated rescue effort involving search and rescue teams, park rangers, and a Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter.

Earlier reports from police noted that the pair had crossed the safety railing near the cliff’s edge. However, the latest updates clarify that investigators are still considering all possibilities, and the exact cause of the fall has not been definitively determined.

Possible Contributing Factors

The New York Times reported that there was snow and potentially icy conditions at the top of the cliff earlier in the week. Slippery terrain could have been a contributing factor, though investigators have not confirmed this.

Other Details

A senior cat in a soft-sided carrier was found near the site of the incident. The animal was reportedly rescued, with media sources such as The Salt Lake Tribune and KTVX citing the Best Friends Animal Society as assisting with the cat’s care.

Police also revealed that Nannen and Crane were believed to be living out of a U-Haul in the days before their deaths. The two had spent significant time in Arizona before traveling to Utah and were last known to have had a permanent residence in Florida.

Rescue Operation and Safety Response

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team led the recovery, with support from Bryce Canyon Park Rangers and the DPS Aero Bureau. Police expressed appreciation for the DPS helicopter pilot, whose efforts helped keep responders safe during the complex mission.

As authorities continue their investigation, the tragic deaths of Matthew Nannen and Bailee Crane serve as a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures in natural areas, particularly those with steep drop-offs and unpredictable weather. The case also highlights the delicate balance between adventure and caution in America’s national parks.

