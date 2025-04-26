1-year-old with feeding tube nearly starved to death with 10-20 empty feeding bags in fridge while parents were stoned and passed out. Police

A heartbreaking case out of Missouri has left many people shocked and angry.

Braxton Blevins and Emily Katz are accused of neglecting their 1-year-old special-needs son, nearly starving him to death, even though they had plenty of food available in their home.

The couple now faces serious charges for child abuse and child endangerment.

What Happened to the Child?

On March 1, 2025, doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital called the police after admitting a 1-year-old boy who was severely malnourished, starving, and suffering from recurrent infections.

Shockingly, hospital staff told police that this wasn’t the first time the little boy had been admitted for these reasons.

Every time he stayed at the hospital and was properly fed, he gained weight and got healthier. But as soon as he returned home, he would lose weight again.

Doctors confirmed that the child’s problems could have been easily managed if his parents had properly followed the hospital’s feeding plan.

Missed Feedings and Signs of Neglect

Police investigated the family’s home and found 10 to 20 unused bags of Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) in the refrigerator.

Each bag was supposed to give the child 80% of his daily calories through a feeding tube.

The extra bags proved the little boy wasn’t being fed as doctors instructed.

Both parents had been trained to use the TPN system correctly. But during hospital stays, when nurses cared for the boy, he thrived — showing that his health issues were treatable with proper care.

Parents’ Shocking Admissions

When questioned by police, Braxton Blevins admitted he often missed feedings — especially during the final month — because he was using marijuana and falling asleep.

Blevins knew his son had critical medical needs, but still failed to take care of him.

He also said he feared losing custody of his other child, which is why he didn’t seek help, even though he knew he couldn’t meet his son’s needs.

Emily Katz also admitted she had trouble keeping the house clean and confessed to not properly caring for the child’s feeding tube and central line.

When police informed Katz about the charges she was facing, she couldn’t give a good reason for their failures and ended the interview.

What Happens Next?

Both parents were arrested, posted bond, and have been ordered to stay away from children under 18.

They are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignments on May 28, 2025.

The little boy’s story is now bringing attention to the importance of caring for vulnerable children, especially those with special medical needs.

This heartbreaking case reminds us that having the right resources isn’t enough — love, responsibility, and proper care are needed to raise a healthy child.

Authorities hope that justice will be served for the young boy whose life was put at risk by the people who were supposed to protect him the most.

