1 Dead, Multiple Injured: The Shocking Aftermath of Meeting Street Police Chase

A tragic incident unfolded in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, where a police chase ended in a deadly crash. Several people were injured, and one person lost their life after a U-Haul truck refused to stop for police, leading to a high-speed pursuit that ended in disaster. Here’s everything we know about this heartbreaking event.

Charleston Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash

How It Started

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., officers from the North Charleston Police Department tried to pull over a U-Haul truck at the intersection of Dorchester and Meeting Street Roads. Instead of stopping, the truck sped away, heading toward Interstate 26.

The Chase into Downtown Charleston

The U-Haul truck drove onto Interstate 26 and then entered downtown Charleston through the Crosstown. After making a left turn towards King Street, police decided to stop the pursuit at the intersection of Columbus and King Street to avoid further danger. However, the driver continued speeding through the area.

The Crash

Shortly after the chase was called off, the U-Haul truck crashed on Meeting Street near Mary Street. The collision caused several injuries and led to one person’s death. Emergency services rushed to the scene to provide aid, and the injured were quickly taken to nearby hospitals.

Arrests Made

The police arrested the female driver and a male passenger from the U-Haul truck. Both reportedly claimed to be “sovereign citizens,” meaning they believe they are not subject to government laws.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation into the crash and the events leading up to it.

A simple traffic stop attempt quickly turned into a tragedy in downtown Charleston, ending with injuries and a heartbreaking death. As investigations continue, questions remain about why the suspects refused to stop and how this devastating incident could have been avoided. Authorities are now working to bring justice to those affected by this senseless event.

