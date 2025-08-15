We Dare You to Say These 11 Indiana Places Correctly on Your First Try (Spoiler: You Can’t)

Indiana is full of charming towns and cities, but if you’re not from around here, good luck pronouncing them correctly. From names borrowed from Native American languages to European-inspired names with a Midwestern twist, many Indiana places are surprisingly tricky to say out loud. Here are 11 Indiana place names that will most likely trip you up on the first try — and we won’t blame you if they do.

1. Versailles

Nope, it’s not “ver-SIGH” like in France. In Indiana, it’s pronounced “ver-SALES.” Try not to sound too fancy or you’ll stand out.

2. Brazil

This isn’t the country. It’s a town in Indiana, and locals pronounce it just like you think — “bruh-ZIL.” But don’t expect tropical weather.

3. Lafayette

Forget the French flair — here it’s “LAH-fee-yet,” not “lah-fye-ET” like some might guess. It’s the home of Purdue University and a lot of mispronunciations.

4. Dubois

This one will definitely throw you off. It’s not “doo-BWAH.” In Indiana, it’s plain and simple: “DOO-boys.”

5. Terre Haute

You might want to say “ter-uh HO-tay,” but locals will quickly correct you. It’s “TERR-uh HOTE,” rhymes with “boat,” not “goat.”

6. Cayuga

This small town’s name looks like it belongs in New York, but in Indiana, it’s said “kay-YOO-guh.” Don’t let the spelling fool you.

7. Bourbon

Yes, like the drink — and that’s exactly how they say it: “BUR-bun.” Just don’t show up expecting a distillery tour.

8. Salem

You may think it’s “SAY-lum” like in Massachusetts, and you’d be right! But the catch? There are multiple Salems in Indiana, and locals may each say it a bit differently depending on which one you’re in.

9. Monticello

This lakeside spot isn’t pronounced like Thomas Jefferson’s estate. In Indiana, it’s “mon-ti-SELL-o.” Stress that “sell” part and you’ll blend right in.

10. Loogootee

Looks weird, right? Locals say “luh-GO-dee,” and yes, it’s fun to say once you get it right. Practice it a few times before your visit.

11. Vienna

You’re probably thinking “VEE-enna” like in Austria, but in Indiana, it’s simply “VY-enna.” Same spelling, different sound, completely Hoosier.

Whether you’re new to Indiana or just passing through, don’t be surprised if the way locals say things makes you do a double take. These town names are part of the state’s charm — and learning how to pronounce them correctly is a rite of passage for any Hoosier at heart. So the next time someone mentions “Versailles” or “Loogootee,” you’ll know exactly how to say it — and maybe impress a few locals along the way.

