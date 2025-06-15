Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in New Mexico? Here’s What the Law Says

It is legal to marry your cousin in New Mexico. State law does not prohibit marriage between first cousins or more distant cousins.

1. First Cousin Marriage Is Legal

First cousins can legally marry in New Mexico without age limits or special requirements.

The law specifically lists prohibited relationships for marriage (such as siblings, parents and children, uncles and nieces, aunts and nephews), but does not include cousins in these restrictions.

2. No Residency Requirement

You do not need to be a resident of New Mexico to get married there, including if you are marrying a cousin.

3. Marriage License Requirements

Both parties must be at least 18 years old (or 16-17 with parental consent).

Both must provide two forms of government-issued ID.

No blood test or proof of relationship is required for cousins.

4. Prohibited Marriages

New Mexico law prohibits marriage between close relatives such as siblings, parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren, uncles and nieces, and aunts and nephews.

First cousins are not included in this list, making such marriages legal.

5. Recognition in Other States

While New Mexico recognizes cousin marriages, some other states do not. If you plan to move, check the laws of your new state regarding recognition of cousin marriages.

Summary Table

Relationship Legal to Marry in NM? Notes First cousin Yes No restrictions or special requirements Second cousin (or further) Yes Legal and unrestricted Sibling, parent/child, uncle/niece, aunt/nephew No Explicitly prohibited by law

Practical Guidance

You can legally marry your cousin in New Mexico. The process is the same as for any other couple.

Be aware that some states may not recognize cousin marriages performed in New Mexico if you move.

Always check for the most current laws or consult an attorney if you have concerns, as laws can change.

If you plan to marry your cousin in New Mexico, you can do so without legal barriers, but always check the laws of any state you may move to in the future.

