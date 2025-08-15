11 Things to See in Utah if You’re Into the Creepy & Macabre

Utah may be known for its national parks, red rock landscapes, and friendly small towns—but if you scratch just beneath the surface, you’ll uncover a darker, eerier side of the Beehive State. From haunted buildings to bizarre grave markers and desert mysteries, Utah has plenty to offer fans of the strange, spooky, and downright unsettling. If you’re into the creepy and macabre, here are 11 unforgettable stops to add to your Utah itinerary.

1. Skinwalker Ranch – Ballard

One of the most infamous paranormal hotspots in the U.S., Skinwalker Ranch is shrouded in tales of UFO sightings, cattle mutilations, and strange energies. While the property is privately owned and heavily guarded, just being near the area has given visitors chills. Drive by cautiously—or watch the sky while you’re in the Uinta Basin.

2. Mercur Cemetery – Tooele County

All that remains of the old mining town of Mercur is this desolate cemetery in the hills. The graves date back to the late 1800s, many marked only by weather-worn stones or wooden crosses. Surrounded by sagebrush and silence, it’s the perfect spot for a haunting stroll.

3. Asylum 49 – Tooele

Housed inside a former hospital and partially functioning assisted living center, Asylum 49 is not just a haunted house attraction—it’s believed to be actually haunted. Paranormal investigators have reported voices, cold spots, and shadowy figures. Visit in October for the scares, but the spirits may be there year-round.

4. The Spiral Jetty – Rozel Point, Great Salt Lake

While it’s technically a work of land art, the Spiral Jetty carries an eerie atmosphere. This swirling rock formation on the edge of the Great Salt Lake feels like something out of another world, especially when the salt flats are dry and the lake turns shades of blood red from algae blooms.

5. Gilgal Gardens – Salt Lake City

A hidden sculpture garden in the middle of a residential neighborhood, Gilgal Gardens is filled with strange religious imagery, bizarre stone carvings, and a sphinx with the face of LDS founder Joseph Smith. It’s unsettling, confusing, and fascinating all at once.

6. Fear Factory – Salt Lake City

This isn’t your average haunted house. Built in an old cement factory with a grim industrial past, the Fear Factory is rumored to be haunted by former workers who died on-site. With its towering silos, dark corridors, and twisted props, it’s more than just theatrics—some say the fear lingers even after Halloween ends.

7. The Grave of Lilly E. Gray – Salt Lake City Cemetery

Lilly E. Gray’s grave is ordinary—except for the inscription: “Victim of the Beast 666.” No one knows exactly why it says that, but theories range from cult activity to paranoid delusions. Her mysterious grave has become a magnet for curious visitors and conspiracy theorists alike.

8. Frisco Ghost Town – Beaver County

Once a booming mining town, Frisco was abandoned after a massive mine collapse in the 1880s. What’s left are crumbling ruins, collapsed shafts, and a few scattered headstones. With little signage or tourist infrastructure, it feels like you’ve stepped into a post-apocalyptic movie set.

9. The Suicide Rock – Ogden Canyon

Tucked off the roadside in Ogden Canyon, this unmarked boulder is surrounded by tragic legends, including stories of lovers leaping to their deaths. Whether truth or urban myth, the location has a heavy energy and has drawn ghost hunters for decades.

10. Emo’s Grave – Salt Lake City Cemetery

Another creepy grave within the Salt Lake City Cemetery, Emo’s Grave is wrapped in local legend. The story goes that if you circle the grave three times and say “Emo,” a dark figure will appear. It’s one of Utah’s most enduring ghost stories and a popular midnight dare for brave teens.

11. Abandoned Tintic Standard Reduction Mill – Near Genola

Just off the highway, the crumbling concrete ruins of the Tintic Mill sit like a haunted fortress. This former ore processing plant now attracts urban explorers and ghost seekers. With its towering walls, graffiti-covered tunnels, and broken staircases, it’s both beautiful and unnerving.

From ghost towns and mysterious graves to haunted hospitals and otherworldly landscapes, Utah has more than enough creepy corners to keep thrill-seekers and mystery-lovers entertained. Whether you’re chasing ghost stories, exploring ruins, or just love the eerie beauty of the abandoned and unexplained, these 11 spots prove Utah isn’t all sunshine and sandstone—it has a dark side too.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.valleyjournals.com/2024/10/02/507794/six-terrifying-haunted-locations-in-salt-lake-county-to-visit-this-halloween

[2] https://www.hauntedrooms.com/utah/haunted-places

[3] https://www.visitutah.com/articles/get-your-spooky-on

[4] https://www.visitogden.com/blog/haunted-places-and-history/

[5] https://b921hits.com/spooky-places-in-utah-that-will-give-anyone-the-creeps-at-night/