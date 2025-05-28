Understanding Your Knife Rights in Vermont: A Legal Guide

Current Knife Laws in Vermont

General Rule: Vermont has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States. Most knives can be owned, carried openly, or carried concealed by law-abiding individuals aged 16 or older, with a primary focus on the intent behind carrying the knife rather than the type itself.

Vermont has some of the most permissive knife laws in the United States. Most knives can be owned, carried openly, or carried concealed by law-abiding individuals aged 16 or older, with a primary focus on the intent behind carrying the knife rather than the type itself. Automatic (Switchblade) Knives: Historically, Vermont law prohibited the possession, sale, or offering for sale of automatic (switchblade) knives with blades three inches or longer. This was the only significant statewide restriction.

2025 Legal Update: Automatic Knife Ban Repeal

Recent Legislation: As of May 2025, Vermont’s legislature passed a bill (S. 109) to remove the blade length restriction on automatic knives . This means that, effective July 2, 2025, it will be legal to possess, carry, and sell automatic knives of any blade length in Vermont.

As of May 2025, Vermont’s legislature passed a bill (S. 109) to . This means that, effective July 2, 2025, it will be legal to possess, carry, and sell automatic knives of any blade length in Vermont. What Changes: The old law banning switchblades over three inches is repealed. After July 2, 2025, there will be no statewide blade length limit for automatic knives, aligning Vermont’s knife laws with modern standards and practical needs.

Other Restrictions and Considerations

Intent Matters: Carrying any knife with the intent to harm or use as a weapon is illegal, regardless of the type or length.

Carrying any knife with the intent to harm or use as a weapon is illegal, regardless of the type or length. Restricted Locations: Knives (including pocketknives) are prohibited in certain places such as schools and courthouses.

Knives (including pocketknives) are prohibited in certain places such as schools and courthouses. Minors: It is unlawful for anyone other than a parent or guardian to sell or furnish a dangerous weapon (including knives) to a minor under 16.

It is unlawful for anyone other than a parent or guardian to sell or furnish a dangerous weapon (including knives) to a minor under 16. Law Enforcement/Military: Exempt from most restrictions while on duty.

Summary Table: Vermont Knife Laws (Effective July 2025)

Knife Type Legal to Own/Carry? Blade Length Limit Notes Folding/Fixed Blade Yes None Open or concealed carry allowed Automatic/Switchblade Yes None No restriction after July 2025 Knives in Schools/Courts No N/A Prohibited locations Sale to Minors <16 No (except by parent) N/A

Key Takeaways

After July 2, 2025, all automatic knives are legal in Vermont, regardless of blade length.

Carrying knives is generally allowed unless you intend harm or are in a restricted location.

Always check for local ordinances or specific property rules, especially regarding schools and government buildings.

Vermont residents and visitors enjoy broad knife rights, with the last major restriction on automatic knives being lifted in 2025. Responsible and lawful use remains the guiding principle.

