Understanding Your Knife Rights in Ohio: A Legal Guide

Ohio has significantly reformed its knife laws in recent years, making it one of the most permissive states for knife owners. However, there are still important rules and exceptions to understand to stay within the law.

What Knives Can You Own and Carry?

  • Legal to Own:
    Ohio law does not restrict the ownership of any specific type of knife. This includes pocket knives, folding knives, fixed blades, switchblades, and automatic knives.
  • Open Carry:
    You can openly carry any legal knife in Ohio. There are no statewide restrictions on open carry, regardless of knife type.
  • Concealed Carry:
    As of Senate Bill 140 (effective April 2021), it is legal to carry any knife concealed, as long as you do not use or intend to use it as a weapon. Knives are not considered “deadly weapons” under Ohio law unless they are used as weapons.

Key Legal Definitions and Restrictions

AspectRule in Ohio
Knife OwnershipNo restrictions on type; all knives are legal to own.
Open CarryLegal for all types of knives.
Concealed CarryLegal unless the knife is used or intended to be used as a weapon.
“Deadly Weapon” StatusA knife is only a deadly weapon if used or carried as a weapon.
Local RestrictionsState law preempts local knife laws; localities cannot enact stricter rules.
Restricted LocationsKnives are prohibited in certain places (e.g., schools, courthouses).

Important Notes:

  • Intent Matters:
    If you use or intend to use a knife as a weapon, it can be classified as a deadly weapon, making concealed carry illegal in that context.
  • Local Laws Preempted:
    As of 2022, Ohio law preempts local knife ordinances, so cities and towns cannot enforce stricter knife laws than the state.
  • Restricted Locations:
    Carrying knives is still prohibited in certain locations, such as schools and government buildings, regardless of state law.
  • Civil Liability:
    Even if your knife carry is legal, using a knife in an unreasonable or unlawful manner can result in civil lawsuits.

Summary Table: Ohio Knife Law Essentials

ActionLegal Status (2025)
Own any type of knifeLegal
Open carry any knifeLegal
Concealed carry any knifeLegal (unless used as/with intent to be a weapon)
Carry in schools/courtsIllegal
Local restrictionsPreempted by state law

Bottom Line:
In Ohio, you can own and carry almost any type of knife, openly or concealed, as long as you do not use or intend to use it as a weapon. State law overrides local restrictions, but always avoid carrying knives in prohibited locations like schools. Your rights come with responsibilities—use knives lawfully to avoid criminal and civil consequences.

