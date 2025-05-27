Understanding Your Knife Rights in New Jersey: A Legal Guide

What Knives Are Legal to Own and Carry?
- Generally Allowed:
Most common knives (such as pocket knives and utility knives) are legal to own and possess in New Jersey, provided you do not have unlawful intent.
- Restricted Knives:
Certain knives are subject to significant restrictions, including gravity knives, switchblades (automatic knives), daggers, dirks, stilettos, and ballistic knives. Possession of these without a lawful purpose is a crime of the fourth degree and can result in up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Carrying Knives: Lawful Purpose Requirement
- Lawful Purpose:
You may carry a knife if you have an “explainable lawful purpose” (e.g., work, fishing, camping). Carrying a knife for self-defense is generally not considered a lawful purpose outside your home.
- Inside the Home:
Possession of otherwise restricted knives (like switchblades or gravity knives) is permitted in your own home for self-defense or collection.
- Outside the Home:
Carrying a knife outside your home is much more restricted. Self-defense is not a valid reason unless you are responding to an immediate, spontaneous threat.
Concealed and Open Carry
- No Specific Open Carry Law:
New Jersey does not specifically regulate open carry of legal knives, but intent and location matter. Carrying any knife with unlawful intent, or in a restricted area, is illegal.
- Concealed Carry:
Concealed carry is not outright banned, but carrying with unlawful intent or without a lawful purpose is prohibited and can result in criminal charges.
Prohibited Locations
- Schools and Educational Institutions:
It is illegal to possess any knife on school property (K-12 through university), regardless of intent.
- Other Restricted Areas:
Carrying knives in government buildings, courthouses, or other restricted areas is also prohibited.
Sale to Minors
- Blade Length Limits:
It is a crime to sell hunting, fishing, combat, or survival knives with a blade of 5 inches or more or an overall length of 10 inches or more to anyone under 18.
Penalties
- Possession of Prohibited Knives:
Up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for fourth-degree crimes.
- Unlawful Use:
Using any knife unlawfully (e.g., in a crime or to threaten someone) can result in more severe charges, including third-degree crimes with up to 5 years in prison and higher fines.
Key Takeaways
- You may own and carry most knives for a lawful purpose, but not for self-defense outside your home.
- Restricted knives (switchblades, gravity knives, etc.) are only legal in your home or for a clear lawful purpose.
- Never carry knives on school grounds or other restricted locations.
- Sale of large knives to minors is prohibited.
- Violations can result in serious criminal charges.
Always be prepared to explain your lawful purpose if carrying a knife in New Jersey. When in doubt, leave it at home or seek legal advice.
