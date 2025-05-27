Understanding Your Knife Rights in New Jersey: A Legal Guide

What Knives Are Legal to Own and Carry?

Generally Allowed:

Most common knives (such as pocket knives and utility knives) are legal to own and possess in New Jersey, provided you do not have unlawful intent.

Most common knives (such as pocket knives and utility knives) are legal to own and possess in New Jersey, provided you do not have unlawful intent. Restricted Knives:

Certain knives are subject to significant restrictions, including gravity knives, switchblades (automatic knives), daggers, dirks, stilettos, and ballistic knives. Possession of these without a lawful purpose is a crime of the fourth degree and can result in up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Carrying Knives: Lawful Purpose Requirement

Lawful Purpose:

You may carry a knife if you have an “explainable lawful purpose” (e.g., work, fishing, camping). Carrying a knife for self-defense is generally not considered a lawful purpose outside your home.

You may carry a knife if you have an “explainable lawful purpose” (e.g., work, fishing, camping). Carrying a knife for self-defense is generally not considered a lawful purpose outside your home. Inside the Home:

Possession of otherwise restricted knives (like switchblades or gravity knives) is permitted in your own home for self-defense or collection.

Possession of otherwise restricted knives (like switchblades or gravity knives) is permitted in your own home for self-defense or collection. Outside the Home:

Carrying a knife outside your home is much more restricted. Self-defense is not a valid reason unless you are responding to an immediate, spontaneous threat.

Concealed and Open Carry

No Specific Open Carry Law:

New Jersey does not specifically regulate open carry of legal knives, but intent and location matter. Carrying any knife with unlawful intent, or in a restricted area, is illegal.

New Jersey does not specifically regulate open carry of legal knives, but intent and location matter. Carrying any knife with unlawful intent, or in a restricted area, is illegal. Concealed Carry:

Concealed carry is not outright banned, but carrying with unlawful intent or without a lawful purpose is prohibited and can result in criminal charges.

Prohibited Locations

Schools and Educational Institutions:

It is illegal to possess any knife on school property (K-12 through university), regardless of intent.

It is illegal to possess any knife on school property (K-12 through university), regardless of intent. Other Restricted Areas:

Carrying knives in government buildings, courthouses, or other restricted areas is also prohibited.

Sale to Minors

Blade Length Limits:

It is a crime to sell hunting, fishing, combat, or survival knives with a blade of 5 inches or more or an overall length of 10 inches or more to anyone under 18.

Penalties

Possession of Prohibited Knives:

Up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for fourth-degree crimes.

Up to 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine for fourth-degree crimes. Unlawful Use:

Using any knife unlawfully (e.g., in a crime or to threaten someone) can result in more severe charges, including third-degree crimes with up to 5 years in prison and higher fines.

Key Takeaways

You may own and carry most knives for a lawful purpose, but not for self-defense outside your home.

Restricted knives (switchblades, gravity knives, etc.) are only legal in your home or for a clear lawful purpose.

Never carry knives on school grounds or other restricted locations.

Sale of large knives to minors is prohibited.

Violations can result in serious criminal charges.

Always be prepared to explain your lawful purpose if carrying a knife in New Jersey. When in doubt, leave it at home or seek legal advice.

SOURCES

[1] https://nobliecustomknives.com/us-knife-laws/new-jersey-knife-laws/

[2] https://www.akti.org/state-knife-laws/new-jersey/

[3] https://ravencresttactical.com/new-jersey-knife-laws/

[4] https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce3w0qj8kqqo

[5] https://njdwiesq.com/criminal-possession-with-a-knife/