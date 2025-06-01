Understanding Your Knife Rights in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Illinois knife laws are a mix of state statutes and local ordinances, making it essential to understand both general rules and city-specific restrictions. The main state law governing knives is 720 ILCS 5/24-1, which outlines what types of knives are legal, who can carry them, and where they are prohibited.

Legal Knives and Blade Length Restrictions

Most knives, including folding and fixed-blade knives, are legal to own and carry in Illinois, provided the blade is under 3 inches in length.

Carrying knives with blades 3 inches or longer is restricted, especially in public buildings and certain public spaces.

Local ordinances can be stricter. For example, Chicago limits knife blades to 2.5 inches, and carrying anything longer is illegal within city limits.

Restricted and Illegal Knives

Ballistic knives (which can propel a blade) and throwing stars are always illegal to own, sell, or carry in Illinois. Possession can result in a Class A misdemeanor.

(which can propel a blade) and throwing stars are always illegal to own, sell, or carry in Illinois. Possession can result in a Class A misdemeanor. Switchblades/Automatic knives are generally illegal unless you are over 21 and possess a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. This includes out-the-front (OTF) knives.

are generally illegal unless you are over 21 and possess a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card. This includes out-the-front (OTF) knives. Knives on school property are strictly prohibited, regardless of blade length or type, with no exceptions.

Intent and Location Matter

The reason for carrying a knife is important. Carrying a knife for self-defense or with unlawful intent can result in criminal charges, even if the knife itself is otherwise legal.

Carrying knives is banned in certain locations, including schools, government buildings, courthouses, public transportation facilities, and establishments serving alcohol. Penalties are more severe for violations in these areas.

Municipal Variations

Illinois does not have statewide preemption for knife laws, meaning cities and towns can enact their own, often stricter, regulations. Always check local ordinances, especially in major cities like Chicago.

Summary Table: Illinois Knife Law Basics

Knife Type Legal to Own Legal to Carry Special Restrictions Folding/Fixed <3″ blade Yes Yes Local limits may apply Folding/Fixed ≥3″ blade Yes Limited Restricted in public/government areas Switchblade/Automatic Yes* Yes* FOID card required, 21+ only Ballistic/Throwing Stars No No Always illegal

*With valid FOID card and over 21 years old.

Key Takeaways

Most standard knives are legal, but blade length and intent are crucial.

Switchblades require a FOID card and are only for those 21 and older.

Ballistic knives and throwing stars are always illegal.

Local laws can be stricter than state law, especially in Chicago.

Never carry knives in schools, government buildings, or other prohibited places.

Always check both state and local laws before carrying a knife in Illinois to avoid unintentional violations.

SOURCES

[1] https://mywaynecountynow.com/understanding-your-knife-rights-in-illinois-a-legal-guide/

[2] https://www.couteaux-morta.com/en/illinois-knife-laws/

[3] https://www.akti.org/state-knife-laws/illinois/

[4] https://tkellknives.com/knife-laws-in-illinois-navigating-legal-carry-and-restrictions/

[5] https://edc.ninja/illinois-knife-laws/