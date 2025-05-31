Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Washington

Are Pocket Knives Legal to Own and Carry?
- Legal to Own:
Most pocket knives (folding knives and other utilitarian blades) are legal to own in Washington.
- Legal to Carry:
You may openly carry most types of knives, including pocket knives, dirks, daggers, and bowie knives, as long as they are not displayed in a way that could alarm others.
Concealed Carry Rules
- Folding Pocket Knives:
Concealed carry of standard folding pocket knives is generally permitted unless the knife is used or intended to be used as a weapon.
- Fixed-Blade and “Dangerous” Knives:
It is illegal to conceal carry any “dangerous weapon,” which includes fixed-blade knives and other knives considered dangerous by law. Concealed carry requires evidence of intent to conceal a dangerous weapon, not just a furtive act.
- Automatic, Switchblade, and Gravity Knives:
Concealed carry of knives that open automatically (switchblades, gravity knives, and butterfly knives) is illegal.
Blade Length and Local Ordinances
- No Statewide Blade Length Limit:
Washington state law does not set a specific blade length limit for pocket knives, but local ordinances may impose stricter rules—Seattle, for example, limits concealed knives to blades under 3.5 inches.
- Check Local Laws:
There is no statewide preemption for knife laws, so cities and counties can set their own restrictions, which may be more stringent than state law.
Restricted Locations
- Prohibited Places:
Carrying any knife is illegal in certain locations, including schools, government buildings, courthouses, places serving alcohol, and on public transportation.
- Federal Property:
Federal buildings and courthouses have their own rules and often prohibit all knives, including pocket knives.
Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in Washington
|Topic
|State Law
|Local Variation Possible?
|Ownership
|Legal for most pocket knives
|No
|Open carry
|Legal for most knives
|Yes
|Concealed carry (folding)
|Generally legal unless used as weapon
|Yes
|Concealed carry (fixed blade)
|Illegal
|Yes
|Switchblades/gravity knives
|Illegal to own or carry
|No
|Blade length limit
|No statewide limit
|Yes
|Schools/government buildings
|Illegal to carry knives
|No
Key Takeaways
- Pocket knives are generally legal to own and carry in Washington, but concealed carry of fixed blades and automatic knives is illegal.
- Local laws may impose stricter blade length limits or other restrictions, so always check city and county ordinances.
- Never carry knives in restricted locations like schools, government buildings, or on public transportation.
- The intent behind carrying a knife matters; using or intending to use any knife as a weapon can lead to criminal charges.
When in doubt, consult local law enforcement or legal counsel to ensure compliance with all applicable knife laws.
SOURCES
[1] https://www.akti.org/state-knife-laws/washington/
[2] https://www.shieldon.net/washington-knife-law-the-complete-guide/
[3] https://www.reddit.com/r/WA_guns/comments/1bf8lik/wa_state_knife_laws/
[4] https://tkellknives.com/knife-laws-in-washington-state-legal-carry-and-restrictions/
[5] https://nobliecustomknives.com/us-knife-laws/washington-knife-laws/