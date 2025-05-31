Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Washington

Are Pocket Knives Legal to Own and Carry?

Legal to Own:

Most pocket knives (folding knives and other utilitarian blades) are legal to own in Washington.

Legal to Carry:

You may openly carry most types of knives, including pocket knives, dirks, daggers, and bowie knives, as long as they are not displayed in a way that could alarm others.

Concealed Carry Rules

Folding Pocket Knives:

Concealed carry of standard folding pocket knives is generally permitted unless the knife is used or intended to be used as a weapon.

Fixed-Blade and "Dangerous" Knives:

It is illegal to conceal carry any “dangerous weapon,” which includes fixed-blade knives and other knives considered dangerous by law. Concealed carry requires evidence of intent to conceal a dangerous weapon, not just a furtive act.

Automatic, Switchblade, and Gravity Knives:

Concealed carry of knives that open automatically (switchblades, gravity knives, and butterfly knives) is illegal.

Blade Length and Local Ordinances

No Statewide Blade Length Limit:

Washington state law does not set a specific blade length limit for pocket knives, but local ordinances may impose stricter rules—Seattle, for example, limits concealed knives to blades under 3.5 inches.

Check Local Laws:

There is no statewide preemption for knife laws, so cities and counties can set their own restrictions, which may be more stringent than state law.

Restricted Locations

Prohibited Places:

Carrying any knife is illegal in certain locations, including schools, government buildings, courthouses, places serving alcohol, and on public transportation.

Federal Property:

Federal buildings and courthouses have their own rules and often prohibit all knives, including pocket knives.

Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in Washington

Topic State Law Local Variation Possible? Ownership Legal for most pocket knives No Open carry Legal for most knives Yes Concealed carry (folding) Generally legal unless used as weapon Yes Concealed carry (fixed blade) Illegal Yes Switchblades/gravity knives Illegal to own or carry No Blade length limit No statewide limit Yes Schools/government buildings Illegal to carry knives No

Key Takeaways

Pocket knives are generally legal to own and carry in Washington, but concealed carry of fixed blades and automatic knives is illegal.

Local laws may impose stricter blade length limits or other restrictions, so always check city and county ordinances.

Never carry knives in restricted locations like schools, government buildings, or on public transportation.

The intent behind carrying a knife matters; using or intending to use any knife as a weapon can lead to criminal charges.

When in doubt, consult local law enforcement or legal counsel to ensure compliance with all applicable knife laws.

