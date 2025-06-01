Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Virginia

General Legality
- Pocket knives are generally legal to own and carry in Virginia, both openly and concealed, with very few restrictions for most adults.
- The key legal threshold is blade length: pocket knives with a folding metal blade less than three inches long face the fewest restrictions.
Open Carr
- Open carry of knives is broadly permitted in Virginia, including pocket knives, utility blades, and even larger knives such as Bowie knives and dirks, unless local ordinances impose stricter rules.
- There are no specific blade length limits for open carry of folding knives, but always verify local regulations, especially in cities.
Concealed Carry
- Pocket knives with a folding metal blade under three inches may be carried concealed without violating state law.
- Concealed carry of certain knives is prohibited, including dirks, Bowie knives, stilettos, ballistic knives, machetes, razors, and similar weapons.
- Switchblades and butterfly knives: As of July 1, 2023, it is legal to carry these knives concealed or openly, following recent legislative changes.
Restricted Locations
- Schools: Only pocket knives with a folding metal blade less than three inches are allowed on school property, including school buses and grounds.
- Courthouses and Airports: It is unlawful to carry any knife except a pocket knife with a blade less than three inches in these locations.
- Religious Worship Places: Carrying dangerous weapons, including certain knives, is prohibited.
- Airports: Carrying knives in airport terminals is restricted, especially those defined as “ballistic knives”.
Other Important Considerations
- Intent: Carrying any knife with the intent to harm or intimidate is illegal, regardless of the knife type or carry method.
- Local Ordinances: Some localities may have stricter rules, so always check city or county regulations before carrying a knife.
Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in Virginia
|Location/Context
|Legal to Carry Pocket Knife (<3″ folding blade)
|Notes
|Open carry (public)
|Yes
|Most knives allowed, check local rules
|Concealed carry (public)
|Yes
|Only for folding blades <3″
|Schools
|Yes
|Only folding blades <3″ allowed
|Courthouses/Airports
|Yes
|Only folding blades <3″ allowed
|Switchblades/Butterfly knives
|Yes
|Legal to carry concealed since July 2023
Key Takeaways
- Pocket knives with folding metal blades under three inches are the safest legal choice for everyday carry in Virginia.
- Larger knives and certain types (dirks, bowies, stilettos) face concealed carry restrictions.
- Recent law changes have made switchblades and butterfly knives legal to carry.
- Certain locations—schools, courthouses, airports—have strict limits, even for pocket knives.
- Always check local ordinances for additional restrictions.
Virginia’s knife laws are relatively permissive for pocket knives, but context, blade length, and location matter greatly for legal compliance.
