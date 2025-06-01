Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Virginia

General Legality

Pocket knives are generally legal to own and carry in Virginia , both openly and concealed, with very few restrictions for most adults.

Open carry of knives is broadly permitted in Virginia, including pocket knives, utility blades, and even larger knives such as Bowie knives and dirks, unless local ordinances impose stricter rules.

Concealed Carry

Pocket knives with a folding metal blade under three inches may be carried concealed without violating state law.

Restricted Locations

Schools: Only pocket knives with a folding metal blade less than three inches are allowed on school property, including school buses and grounds.

Other Important Considerations

Intent: Carrying any knife with the intent to harm or intimidate is illegal, regardless of the knife type or carry method.

Summary Table: Pocket Knife Laws in Virginia

Location/Context Legal to Carry Pocket Knife (<3″ folding blade) Notes Open carry (public) Yes Most knives allowed, check local rules Concealed carry (public) Yes Only for folding blades <3″ Schools Yes Only folding blades <3″ allowed Courthouses/Airports Yes Only folding blades <3″ allowed Switchblades/Butterfly knives Yes Legal to carry concealed since July 2023

Key Takeaways

Pocket knives with folding metal blades under three inches are the safest legal choice for everyday carry in Virginia.

Larger knives and certain types (dirks, bowies, stilettos) face concealed carry restrictions.

Recent law changes have made switchblades and butterfly knives legal to carry.

Certain locations—schools, courthouses, airports—have strict limits, even for pocket knives.

Always check local ordinances for additional restrictions.

Virginia’s knife laws are relatively permissive for pocket knives, but context, blade length, and location matter greatly for legal compliance.

