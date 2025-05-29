Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Washington

Dash cams are legal in Washington State, but there are important regulations regarding their installation and use.

Mounting Requirements

Windshield Mounting is Prohibited:

It is against the law to mount dash cams on the windshield in Washington, as this can obstruct the driver’s view of the road. Instead, dash cams must be securely placed on the dashboard, whether the vehicle is driving or parked.

Dashboard Mounting:

Dash cams should be mounted on the dashboard in a way that does not interfere with airbag deployment or the driver’s visibility.

Fines for Improper Mounting:

Incorrect placement, such as on the windshield, can result in fines.

Audio and Video Recording Laws

All-Party Consent Required for Audio:

Washington is an “all-party consent” state for audio recordings. This means you must obtain consent from all parties in the vehicle before recording audio with your dash cam. Recording conversations without consent can lead to legal penalties.

Video Recording:

Video recording in public spaces, such as on the road, is generally allowed. However, privacy expectations may apply in certain situations (e.g., private property or sensitive locations).

Other Considerations

Use as Evidence:

Dash cam footage is often admissible in court or insurance claims, but it can be used both for and against you, depending on what it shows.

Manufacturer Disclosure:

Vehicle manufacturers must disclose in the owner’s manual if the car is equipped with any recording devices.

Summary Table: Washington Dash Cam Laws

Regulation Requirement Dash cam legality Legal Windshield mounting Prohibited Dashboard mounting Required; must not obstruct view Audio recording All-party consent required Video recording Allowed in public, subject to privacy laws Improper mounting penalty Fines possible

Bottom Line:

Dash cams are legal in Washington, but you must mount them on the dashboard (not the windshield) and obtain consent from all parties before recording audio. Improper installation or failure to follow consent laws can result in fines or legal issues.

