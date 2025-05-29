Usa laws

Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Washington

by John
Published On:
Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Washington

Dash cams are legal in Washington State, but there are important regulations regarding their installation and use.

Mounting Requirements

  • Windshield Mounting is Prohibited:
    It is against the law to mount dash cams on the windshield in Washington, as this can obstruct the driver’s view of the road. Instead, dash cams must be securely placed on the dashboard, whether the vehicle is driving or parked.
  • Dashboard Mounting:
    Dash cams should be mounted on the dashboard in a way that does not interfere with airbag deployment or the driver’s visibility.
  • Fines for Improper Mounting:
    Incorrect placement, such as on the windshield, can result in fines.

Audio and Video Recording Laws

  • All-Party Consent Required for Audio:
    Washington is an “all-party consent” state for audio recordings. This means you must obtain consent from all parties in the vehicle before recording audio with your dash cam. Recording conversations without consent can lead to legal penalties.
  • Video Recording:
    Video recording in public spaces, such as on the road, is generally allowed. However, privacy expectations may apply in certain situations (e.g., private property or sensitive locations).

Other Considerations

  • Use as Evidence:
    Dash cam footage is often admissible in court or insurance claims, but it can be used both for and against you, depending on what it shows.
  • Manufacturer Disclosure:
    Vehicle manufacturers must disclose in the owner’s manual if the car is equipped with any recording devices.

Summary Table: Washington Dash Cam Laws

RegulationRequirement
Dash cam legalityLegal
Windshield mountingProhibited
Dashboard mountingRequired; must not obstruct view
Audio recordingAll-party consent required
Video recordingAllowed in public, subject to privacy laws
Improper mounting penaltyFines possible

Bottom Line:
Dash cams are legal in Washington, but you must mount them on the dashboard (not the windshield) and obtain consent from all parties before recording audio. Improper installation or failure to follow consent laws can result in fines or legal issues.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.explica.co/your-dash-cams-legal-limits-state-by-state-laws-and-guidelines/
[2] https://www.ddpai.com/blog/dash-cam-laws/
[3] https://www.expertmarket.com/dash-cams/dash-cam-laws-by-state
[4] https://www.sos.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2025-02/advice-sheet-how-long-do-police-dash-cam-recordings-need-to-be-kept-(february-2022).pdf
[5] https://elsnerlawfirm.com/are-dash-cameras-legal-in-washington-state/

John

Related Articles

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Virginia? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Virginia? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in New Jersey? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Vermont? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Vermont? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Georgia: A Legal Guide

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Georgia: A Legal Guide

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In North Carolina

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In North Carolina

Can Ohio Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here's What the Law Says

Can Ohio Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here’s What the Law Says

Leave a Comment