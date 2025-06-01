Understanding Dash Cam Regulations in Vermont

Dash cams are legal to use in Vermont, but there are specific regulations regarding where and how they can be mounted inside your vehicle.

Mounting Requirements

Lower Right Windshield (Passenger Side): You may mount a dash cam in the bottom right corner of your windshield as long as the device is less than 4 inches in height and 12 inches in length.

Upper Left Windshield (Driver Side): Alternatively, a dash cam can be mounted in the upper left windshield corner, but it must be no larger than 2 inches high and 2.5 inches long.

Obstruction Rules: The dash cam must not obstruct the driver’s view of the road. Proper placement within the allowed dimensions and locations is essential to comply with Vermont law.



Audio Recording Laws

Vermont is a one-party consent state for audio recordings, meaning you can record audio as long as one participant in the conversation (such as the driver) consents. However, it is still best practice to inform passengers that audio recording is taking place.

Best Practices

Ensure your dash cam does not interfere with airbag deployment zones.

Always check your device’s size and placement to avoid violating obstruction rules.

Inform passengers about audio recording for transparency and to avoid privacy concerns.

Summary Table: Vermont Dash Cam Rules

Placement Location Maximum Size Allowed Lower right windshield (passenger) 4 inches high x 12 inches long Upper left windshield (driver) 2 inches high x 2.5 inches long



Dash cams are legal in Vermont if mounted in the specified windshield corners and within size limits. Obstructing the driver’s view is prohibited, and one-party audio consent applies. Always follow these guidelines to ensure your dash cam use is compliant with Vermont law.

