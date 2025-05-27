Usa laws

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Vermont

by John
Published On:
This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Vermont

The town most frequently named the poorest in Vermont is Bellows Falls. According to a 2024 analysis using recent U.S. Census data, Bellows Falls has the lowest overall “Poor Score” in the state, factoring in its median household income of $52,813 and a poverty rate of 19.7%. This ranking is based on a combination of low income levels and a high percentage of residents living in poverty.

However, some sources also highlight West Brattleboro as the poorest town, especially when considering census-designated places rather than incorporated cities or towns. West Brattleboro has a median household income of $36,618 and a poverty rate of 19.4%, both significantly below statewide averages.

For very small towns, Ferdinand in Essex County is sometimes cited as the poorest, with a per capita income of just $9,138, but its extremely small population makes it less commonly referenced in broader analyses.

  • Poorest city (by population and economic data): Bellows Falls.
  • Poorest census-designated place: West Brattleboro.
  • Poorest by per capita income (very small town): Ferdinand.

Bellows Falls is most commonly recognized as the poorest city in Vermont for 2024, but West Brattleboro and Ferdinand are also notable depending on the criteria used.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.worldatlas.com/economics/richest-cities-in-vermont.html
[2] https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/trip-ideas/vermont/poorest-towns-vt
[3] https://vermontdailychronicle.com/the-poorest-town-in-vermont-is/
[4] https://hdpulse.nimhd.nih.gov/data-portal/_social/poverty/table?statefips=50&demo=00007
[5] https://www.roadsnacks.net/poorest-places-in-vermont/

John

Related Articles

License Renewal for Seniors in lowa: What You Need to Know

License Renewal for Seniors in Iowa: What You Need to Know

Nevada Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Nevada Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Washington? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in Washington? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Virginia? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Virginia? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding Your Knife Rights in New Jersey: A Legal Guide

Understanding Your Knife Rights in New Jersey: A Legal Guide

Can Georgia Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here's What the Law Says

Can Georgia Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here’s What the Law Says

Leave a Comment