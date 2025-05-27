This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Vermont

The town most frequently named the poorest in Vermont is Bellows Falls. According to a 2024 analysis using recent U.S. Census data, Bellows Falls has the lowest overall “Poor Score” in the state, factoring in its median household income of $52,813 and a poverty rate of 19.7%. This ranking is based on a combination of low income levels and a high percentage of residents living in poverty.

However, some sources also highlight West Brattleboro as the poorest town, especially when considering census-designated places rather than incorporated cities or towns. West Brattleboro has a median household income of $36,618 and a poverty rate of 19.4%, both significantly below statewide averages.

For very small towns, Ferdinand in Essex County is sometimes cited as the poorest, with a per capita income of just $9,138, but its extremely small population makes it less commonly referenced in broader analyses.

Poorest city (by population and economic data): Bellows Falls.

Bellows Falls. Poorest census-designated place: West Brattleboro.

West Brattleboro. Poorest by per capita income (very small town): Ferdinand.

Bellows Falls is most commonly recognized as the poorest city in Vermont for 2024, but West Brattleboro and Ferdinand are also notable depending on the criteria used.

