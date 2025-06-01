Usa laws

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Pennsylvania

by Clarke
Published On:
This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Pennsylvania

Braddock, a small borough in Allegheny County, has been named the poorest town in Pennsylvania. As of 2025, Braddock’s population stands at approximately 1,636, and the community faces significant economic challenges. The median household income in Braddock is just $24,489, which is markedly lower than both the state and national averages. The average household income is $39,572, and the per capita income is $25,766, further underscoring the town’s financial hardship.

The poverty rate in Braddock is a striking 36.04%, meaning more than a third of its residents live below the poverty line. This rate is among the highest in Pennsylvania, reflecting the borough’s struggles with limited employment opportunities and economic stagnation. The town’s population has been declining, with a decrease of nearly 5% since 2020, suggesting that many residents may be leaving in search of better prospects elsewhere.

Braddock’s demographic profile is predominantly Black or African American, making up nearly 75% of the population, with White residents accounting for about 22%. The median age is 33.7 years, indicating a relatively young population, but the economic challenges affect all age groups.

While other towns and cities in Pennsylvania also experience high poverty rates—such as Johnstown, Duquesne, and Reading—Braddock consistently ranks at or near the bottom in terms of median income and overall economic well-being. The town’s persistent poverty, declining population, and low income levels have made it a focal point for discussions about economic inequality and the need for revitalization in Pennsylvania’s struggling communities.

In summary, Braddock’s combination of low income, high poverty, and population decline has earned it the designation as the poorest town in Pennsylvania, highlighting the ongoing economic difficulties faced by many small towns across the state.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.pennsylvania-demographics.com/richest_cities
[2] https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/pennsylvania/braddock
[3] https://247wallst.com/income/2024/05/10/towns-in-pennsylvania-with-the-worst-poverty/
[4] https://www.theworkersrights.com/poorest-cities-in-pennsylvania/
[5] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Pennsylvania_counties_by_per_capita_income

Clarke

Related Articles

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in North Carolina? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Flip Off a Cop in North Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Ohio? Here's What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Ohio? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Can New York Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here's What the Law Says

Can New York Police Search My Phone During a Traffic Stop? Here’s What the Law Says

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Washington

Understanding the Legal Landscape of Pocket Knives in Washington

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Virginia? Here’s What the Law Says

Is It Illegal to Ding Dong Ditch in Virginia? Here’s What the Law Says

Leave a Comment