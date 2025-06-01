This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Pennsylvania

Braddock, a small borough in Allegheny County, has been named the poorest town in Pennsylvania. As of 2025, Braddock’s population stands at approximately 1,636, and the community faces significant economic challenges. The median household income in Braddock is just $24,489, which is markedly lower than both the state and national averages. The average household income is $39,572, and the per capita income is $25,766, further underscoring the town’s financial hardship.

The poverty rate in Braddock is a striking 36.04%, meaning more than a third of its residents live below the poverty line. This rate is among the highest in Pennsylvania, reflecting the borough’s struggles with limited employment opportunities and economic stagnation. The town’s population has been declining, with a decrease of nearly 5% since 2020, suggesting that many residents may be leaving in search of better prospects elsewhere.

Braddock’s demographic profile is predominantly Black or African American, making up nearly 75% of the population, with White residents accounting for about 22%. The median age is 33.7 years, indicating a relatively young population, but the economic challenges affect all age groups.

While other towns and cities in Pennsylvania also experience high poverty rates—such as Johnstown, Duquesne, and Reading—Braddock consistently ranks at or near the bottom in terms of median income and overall economic well-being. The town’s persistent poverty, declining population, and low income levels have made it a focal point for discussions about economic inequality and the need for revitalization in Pennsylvania’s struggling communities.

In summary, Braddock’s combination of low income, high poverty, and population decline has earned it the designation as the poorest town in Pennsylvania, highlighting the ongoing economic difficulties faced by many small towns across the state.

