This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Ohio

Lincoln Heights, a small village in Hamilton County, has been named the poorest town in Ohio. With a 2023 population of just over 3,100 residents, Lincoln Heights faces significant economic challenges that set it apart from other communities in the state. The median household income in Lincoln Heights was only $17,333 in 2023, far below both the state and national averages. More than half of the town’s population—56.5%—lives below the poverty line, a rate that is nearly five times higher than the national average of 12.4%.

The demographic makeup of Lincoln Heights is predominantly Black or African American, accounting for about 74% of the population, with smaller percentages of White, multiracial, and other groups. The community is relatively young, with a median age of 30.2 years. Homeownership is low, with only about 24% of residents owning their homes, and the median property value is $88,600. Many households face a housing cost burden, and 18% do not have access to a vehicle.

Unemployment is another significant issue, with about 26% of residents aged 16 and older out of work. Health outcomes are also concerning: the average life expectancy in Lincoln Heights is just 66.9 years, and the infant mortality rate is high at 22 per 1,000 live births. Despite these challenges, the community remains resilient, with local initiatives focused on health, active living, and neighborhood improvement.

The combination of extremely low income, high poverty and unemployment rates, and significant health disparities make Lincoln Heights the poorest town in Ohio, reflecting deep-rooted socioeconomic struggles that continue to impact its residents.

SOURCES

[1] https://datausa.io/profile/geo/lincoln-heights-oh/

[2] https://datacommons.org/place/geoId/3943722?category=Equity

[3] https://worldpopulationreview.com/us-cities/ohio/lincoln-heights-hamilton-county

[4] https://hamiltoncountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/LincolnHeights.pdf

[5] https://www.ohio-demographics.com/lincoln-heights-village-hamilton-county-demographics