This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In North Carolina

Scotland Neck, a small town in Halifax County, has been named the poorest town in North Carolina. According to the latest data, Scotland Neck’s population in 2025 is estimated at just 1,566, reflecting a continued decline over recent years. The town’s economic challenges are stark: the average household income is only $37,015, and the poverty rate stands at a staggering 47.7%—nearly four times the statewide average of 12.8% in 2023. This means almost half of Scotland Neck’s residents live below the poverty line, making it a clear outlier in a state that has otherwise seen significant progress in poverty reduction over the past decade.

The economic hardship in Scotland Neck is rooted in decades of decline, driven by the mechanization of agriculture and the outsourcing of manufacturing jobs, which once formed the backbone of the local economy. As industries left, employment opportunities dwindled, and many residents struggled to find stable, well-paying work. The town’s median age is relatively high at 48.6 years, suggesting a population that is aging and potentially less able to adapt to new economic realities. Additionally, the median household income in 2023 was just $18,202, and the median property value was $76,100, both far below state and national averages.

Despite these challenges, Scotland Neck has worked to leverage its natural resources and support small businesses in an effort to revitalize the community. However, the persistent high poverty rate underscores the need for targeted economic development and social support. In summary, Scotland Neck’s combination of low income, high poverty, and a shrinking population has led it to be recognized as the poorest town in North Carolina.

