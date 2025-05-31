Alorton has been named the poorest town in Illinois according to multiple recent reports and analyses. With a population of 1,864, Alorton residents have a median household income of just $19,605 per year, which is significantly lower than the state median. Over half of its households (54%) rely on government assistance, highlighting the extent of financial hardship in the community.

Other sources sometimes cite very small towns such as Wenonah or Mill Creek based on per capita income, but these places have extremely small populations (sometimes under 50 people), making them statistical outliers rather than representative towns. For towns with a more typical population size, Alorton consistently ranks as the poorest.

Summary Table: Poorest Towns by Median Household Income

Town Median Household Income Population Notable Statistic Alorton $19,605 1,864 54% on government aid5 Wenonah $9,583 32 Extremely small population4 Mill Creek $8,317 (per capita) Very small Extremely small population8



Alorton is widely recognized as the poorest town in Illinois when considering communities of typical size and economic indicators.

