This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Illinois

Alorton has been named the poorest town in Illinois according to multiple recent reports and analyses. With a population of 1,864, Alorton residents have a median household income of just $19,605 per year, which is significantly lower than the state median. Over half of its households (54%) rely on government assistance, highlighting the extent of financial hardship in the community.

Other sources sometimes cite very small towns such as Wenonah or Mill Creek based on per capita income, but these places have extremely small populations (sometimes under 50 people), making them statistical outliers rather than representative towns. For towns with a more typical population size, Alorton consistently ranks as the poorest.

Summary Table: Poorest Towns by Median Household Income

TownMedian Household IncomePopulationNotable Statistic
Alorton$19,6051,86454% on government aid5
Wenonah$9,58332Extremely small population4
Mill Creek$8,317 (per capita)Very smallExtremely small population8


Alorton is widely recognized as the poorest town in Illinois when considering communities of typical size and economic indicators.

