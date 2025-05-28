Usa laws

This Town Has Been Named The Poorest In Georgia

Marshallville, a small city in Macon County, has been named the poorest town in Georgia based on several key economic indicators. As of 2025, Marshallville’s population is estimated at just under 950 residents, reflecting a steady decline in recent years. 

The town’s economic struggles are stark: the median household income stands at only $18,839, which is dramatically lower than both the state and national averages. Furthermore, nearly 45% of Marshallville’s population lives below the federal poverty line, making it one of the highest poverty rates not only in Georgia but also in the entire United States.

The demographic profile of Marshallville reveals a predominantly Black or African American community, with significant portions of White and Hispanic residents as well. Most households are U.S. citizens, and English is the primary language spoken at home.

 Homeownership is modest, with just over half of residents owning their homes, and the median property value is $64,800, indicating limited wealth accumulation in the area. Employment opportunities are scarce, reflected in the low median income and high poverty rate. Most residents commute alone to work, often traveling significant distances for employment, which further highlights the lack of local job options

Marshallville’s persistent poverty is compounded by population decline, limited economic development, and a lack of significant investment. Despite these challenges, the town’s residents continue to persevere, maintaining strong community ties. However, without targeted economic intervention and improved access to education and employment, Marshallville is likely to remain among Georgia’s most economically disadvantaged towns for the foreseeable future.

