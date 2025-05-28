Pennsylvania Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Statewide Rent Control or Rent Cap

Pennsylvania does not have any statewide rent control or rent stabilization laws in 2025. This means there is no legal limit on how much a landlord can increase rent, whether by percentage or dollar amount.

Landlords are free to raise rent as much as the market allows, provided they follow proper notice requirements and do not discriminate.

Notice Requirements for Rent Increases

Monthly leases: Landlords must give at least 30 days’ written notice before a rent increase takes effect.

Quarterly or annual leases: Require 60 days' written notice.

Weekly leases: Require 7 days' notice.

The notice must clearly state the new rent amount and the date the increase begins. Verbal notices are not valid; written documentation is required.

When Can Rent Be Increased?

Rent can only be increased at the end of a fixed-term lease, unless the lease agreement specifically allows for mid-term increases.

For month-to-month or week-to-week leases, rent can be increased with proper notice at any time.

No Limit on Frequency or Amount

There is no restriction on how often or by how much rent can be increased in Pennsylvania. Landlords can raise rent more than 10% if they choose, as long as they provide proper notice and do not violate fair housing laws1.

Excessive increases may lead to tenant turnover, so many landlords consider market rates to avoid vacancies.

Local Ordinances and Special Protections

Some cities, such as Philadelphia, may have additional tenant protections or requirements. For example, Philadelphia has a permanent eviction diversion program requiring landlords to attempt out-of-court mediation before filing for eviction.

Tenants in Philadelphia and other municipalities should check local ordinances for any extra rules regarding rent increases or tenant rights.

Recent Legal Changes Affecting Renters (2024–2025)

Security deposit reforms: Landlords must follow stricter rules for holding and returning security deposits, including providing an itemized list of deductions and adhering to new limits and timelines.

Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program: Expanded eligibility and increased rebates for seniors and low-income renters, with the income cap now at $45,000 and a maximum rebate of $1,000.

Fair housing: New laws allow for the removal of discriminatory language from property deeds at no cost.

What Tenants Should Do

Review your lease: Understand the terms and any provisions about rent increases.

Watch for written notice: Make sure any rent increase is communicated in writing and with proper notice.

Check local laws: If you live in Philadelphia or another city with additional protections, consult local resources.

Negotiate if possible: If faced with a large increase, try to negotiate with your landlord or seek local advocacy support.

Know your rights: Excessive or retaliatory increases, or those based on discrimination, may be challenged under fair housing laws.

Summary Table: Pennsylvania Rent Increase Laws 2025

Rule/Requirement Statewide Law (2025) Rent control/cap None (no limit) Notice for monthly lease 30 days written notice Notice for annual lease 60 days written notice Frequency of increases No limit (with notice) Local ordinances May apply (e.g., Philadelphia) Security deposit rules Stricter limits and timelines Fair housing Discrimination prohibited

Pennsylvania remains a “free market” state for rent increases, so tenants should be proactive in understanding their lease, monitoring for proper notice, and seeking help if they believe their rights are violated.

