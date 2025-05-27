Nevada Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Key Points of the Right Turn on Red Rule in Nevada (2025)

Permitted with Conditions:

You are allowed to turn right at a red light in Nevada after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a posted sign specifically prohibiting the maneuver. Steps You Must Follow: Come to a Complete Stop: You must stop completely behind the white line or before entering the crosswalk or intersection. Be in the Rightmost Lane: The turn must be made from the extreme right-hand lane. Signal Your Intent: Use your right-turn signal before making the turn. Yield Right-of-Way: Yield to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any vehicles already in the intersection or approaching from the left. Check for Signs: If there is a “No Turn on Red” sign, you must obey it and wait for a green signal. Proceed Only When Safe: Ensure the intersection is clear and it is safe to turn. Do not impede oncoming traffic.

Exceptions and Special Situations: Right Turn Arrow: If the traffic signal has a right-turn arrow, you may only turn right on red if the green arrow is illuminated. Emergency Situations: Certain exceptions may apply during emergencies, but these are rare and must be justified.



Penalties for Violations

Making an improper right turn on red can result in a civil infraction, fines (e.g., $305 in Las Vegas), and four demerit points on your Nevada driver’s license.

Additional penalties may apply if the turn causes an accident or endangers others.

Safety Reminders

Always check for pedestrians and oncoming vehicles before turning.

Use your turn signal to alert other drivers.

Never make a rolling stop—always come to a full stop.



In Nevada, as of 2025, you may turn right on red after a complete stop unless a sign prohibits it. Yield to pedestrians and traffic, signal your turn, and only proceed when safe. Violations can result in fines and points on your license.

