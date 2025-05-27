Nevada Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

Key Points of the Right Turn on Red Rule in Nevada (2025)
- Permitted with Conditions:
You are allowed to turn right at a red light in Nevada after coming to a complete stop, unless there is a posted sign specifically prohibiting the maneuver.
- Steps You Must Follow:
- Come to a Complete Stop: You must stop completely behind the white line or before entering the crosswalk or intersection.
- Be in the Rightmost Lane: The turn must be made from the extreme right-hand lane.
- Signal Your Intent: Use your right-turn signal before making the turn.
- Yield Right-of-Way: Yield to all pedestrians in the crosswalk and any vehicles already in the intersection or approaching from the left.
- Check for Signs: If there is a “No Turn on Red” sign, you must obey it and wait for a green signal.
- Proceed Only When Safe: Ensure the intersection is clear and it is safe to turn. Do not impede oncoming traffic.
- Exceptions and Special Situations:
- Right Turn Arrow: If the traffic signal has a right-turn arrow, you may only turn right on red if the green arrow is illuminated.
- Emergency Situations: Certain exceptions may apply during emergencies, but these are rare and must be justified.
Penalties for Violations
- Making an improper right turn on red can result in a civil infraction, fines (e.g., $305 in Las Vegas), and four demerit points on your Nevada driver’s license.
- Additional penalties may apply if the turn causes an accident or endangers others.
Safety Reminders
- Always check for pedestrians and oncoming vehicles before turning.
- Use your turn signal to alert other drivers.
- Never make a rolling stop—always come to a full stop.
In Nevada, as of 2025, you may turn right on red after a complete stop unless a sign prohibits it. Yield to pedestrians and traffic, signal your turn, and only proceed when safe. Violations can result in fines and points on your license.
