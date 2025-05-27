License Renewal for Seniors in Iowa: What You Need to Know

Renewal Frequency by Age

As you age, the renewal period for your Iowa driver’s license shortens:

Ages 18–72: Renew every 8 years

Renew every 8 years Age 73: Renew every 7 years

Renew every 7 years Age 74: Renew every 6 years

Renew every 6 years Age 75: Renew every 5 years

Renew every 5 years Age 76: Renew every 4 years

Renew every 4 years Age 77: Renew every 3 years

Renew every 3 years Age 78 and older: Renew every 2 years

Vision Screening

Required at Every Renewal:

Seniors must pass a vision screening (free of charge) each time they renew their license. Alternatively, you may submit a vision report from an outside specialist.

Renewal Methods

In-Person:

Most seniors will need to renew in person, especially if a vision or medical report is required, or if there are changes to your license.

Most seniors will need to renew in person, especially if a vision or medical report is required, or if there are changes to your license. Online Renewal:

Only available for drivers under age 70 who meet specific requirements (e.g., no medical/vision issues, no certain restrictions, and no need for re-examination). Seniors 70 and older generally must renew in person.

Fees

Renewal Fee: $4 per year for basic renewals.

Other Requirements

REAL ID:

If you want to add a REAL ID or veteran’s designation, you must renew in person and bring the required documentation.

If you want to add a REAL ID or veteran’s designation, you must renew in person and bring the required documentation. Renewal Window:

You can renew your license up to 30 days before or 60 days after your birthday. If your license is expired for more than one year, you must retake the written and driving tests.

Summary Table

Age Renewal Period Vision Test Required Online Renewal Available? 18–72 8 years Yes Yes 73 7 years Yes Yes 74 6 years Yes Yes 75 5 years Yes Yes 76 4 years Yes Yes 77 3 years Yes Yes 78+ 2 years Yes No

Key Takeaways:

Iowa seniors must renew their licenses more frequently as they age, with vision screenings required at every renewal.

Online renewal is not available for those 70 and older or for those with certain medical or vision issues.

Be prepared to renew in person and bring necessary documents, especially if you are adding a REAL ID or have special requirements.

Tip: Always check with your local Iowa DOT office for the latest requirements and to confirm your eligibility for online renewal.

SOURCES

[1] https://iowadot.gov/drivers-licenses-ids/get-or-renew-drivers-licenses-ids-permits/renew-drivers-license

[2] https://www.iihs.org/topics/older-drivers/license-renewal-laws-table

[3] https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/iowa-driving-laws-seniors-older-drivers.html

[4] https://www.nursenextdoor.com/blog/6-tips-elderly-drivers-license-renewals

[5] https://cedarcounty.iowa.gov/treasurer/drivers_license/