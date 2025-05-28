Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Washington? Here’s What the Law Says

Vaping While Driving: The Legal Status

No Explicit Statewide Ban: As of 2025, there is no Washington state law that specifically prohibits vaping while driving a motor vehicle for adults. The law focuses on age restrictions, public use, and where vaping is prohibited, rather than directly targeting the act of vaping behind the wheel.

Key Restrictions to Know

Age Requirement: Only individuals aged 21 and over may legally possess or use vaping products in Washington.

Only individuals aged 21 and over may legally possess or use vaping products in Washington. Distracted Driving Laws: Washington law prohibits drivers from watching videos or using hand-held electronic devices while driving, except for emergency contact. If vaping distracts you from safely operating your vehicle, you could be cited under distracted driving statutes.

Washington law prohibits drivers from watching videos or using hand-held electronic devices while driving, except for emergency contact. If vaping distracts you from safely operating your vehicle, you could be cited under distracted driving statutes. Transporting Children: Vaping is strictly prohibited in vehicles used to transport children, such as school buses or daycare vehicles.

Vaping is strictly prohibited in vehicles used to transport children, such as school buses or daycare vehicles. Public and School Zones: Vaping is banned in and around schools, playgrounds, and within 25 feet of entrances to public places and workplaces.

Local Ordinances May Vary

Some Washington cities and counties have stricter rules about vaping in public or in vehicles, especially when minors are present. Always check local regulations.

Potential Legal Risks

If Vaping Leads to Unsafe Driving: You may be cited for distracted or reckless driving if vaping impairs your ability to control the vehicle.

You may be cited for distracted or reckless driving if vaping impairs your ability to control the vehicle. Underage Vaping: Anyone under 21 caught vaping—whether as a driver or passenger—faces fines and other penalties.

Bottom Line

It is not explicitly illegal for adults to vape and drive in Washington State, but you must not allow vaping to distract you or endanger others. Vaping is illegal for those under 21, and using vaping devices in vehicles transporting children or in certain public areas is prohibited. Always be aware of local ordinances and prioritize safe driving at all times.

SOURCES

[1] https://lcb.wa.gov/vape/vapor-products-law

[2] https://www.axios.com/local/seattle/2025/02/20/vaping-flavors-ban-washington-state-menthol

[3] https://www.codepublishing.com/WA/WhatcomCounty/html/WhatcomCounty24/WhatcomCounty2414.html

[4] https://www.fresortech.com/vaping-laws-in-washington-state

[5] https://www.publichealthlawcenter.org/resources/us-e-cigarette-regulations-50-state-review/wa