Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in Vermont? Here’s What the Law Says

Key Points from Vermont Law

No General Ban for Adults:

Vermont law does not explicitly ban vaping while driving for adults. There is no statute that directly prohibits the use of e-cigarettes or vapes by adult drivers in private vehicles.

It is illegal to use vapor products (including vaping or e-cigarettes) in a car if there are young children present. Specifically, Vermont law prohibits vaping in vehicles when a child is present, to protect them from secondhand exposure.

If vaping causes a driver to be distracted or impairs their ability to operate the vehicle safely, they could be cited under Vermont’s distracted driving or careless driving statutes. Vermont has strict distracted driving laws, and holding or using any portable electronic device while driving is a traffic offense punishable by fines. While these laws specifically mention electronic devices like phones, any activity that distracts the driver can be subject to enforcement.

The purchase, possession, and use of vapor products is prohibited for anyone under 21 years old in Vermont.

Summary Table: Vaping & Driving in Vermont

Situation Legal Status Adult vaping while driving (alone) Legal (not banned) Vaping with children in the car Illegal Under 21 vaping while driving Illegal Vaping causing distracted driving Can be cited

Bottom Line:

Vaping while driving is not illegal for adults in Vermont unless you have children in the car or the vaping distracts you from safe driving. Underage vaping is always illegal. Always use caution, as any activity that distracts you behind the wheel can lead to penalties.

