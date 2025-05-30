Is It Illegal to Vape and Drive in New Jersey? Here’s What the Law Says

No, it is not specifically illegal to vape while driving in New Jersey. There is currently no state law that directly prohibits vaping in a private vehicle, whether you are the driver or a passenger.

Legal Details

No Explicit Ban:

New Jersey law does not contain any statute that makes vaping while driving a criminal or traffic offense.

New Jersey law does not contain any statute that makes vaping while driving a criminal or traffic offense. Smoke-Free Air Act:

While New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act bans vaping in most public indoor spaces—including workplaces, restaurants, parks, and beaches—it does not extend to private vehicles.

While New Jersey’s Smoke-Free Air Act bans vaping in most public indoor spaces—including workplaces, restaurants, parks, and beaches—it does not extend to private vehicles. Minors in the Car:

Unlike some other states, New Jersey does not currently ban vaping or smoking in a car with minors present.

Unlike some other states, New Jersey does not currently ban vaping or smoking in a car with minors present. Distracted Driving:

Although vaping itself is not illegal, if vaping distracts you from driving—such as if you are refilling your device, taking your hands off the wheel, or producing a vapor cloud that obstructs your view—you could be cited for distracted or careless driving. Police can pull you over if they believe your vaping is interfering with safe operation of the vehicle.

Key Points to Remember

Vaping while driving is legal, but it must not interfere with your ability to drive safely.

You can be ticketed for distracted driving if vaping causes you to lose focus or control of the vehicle.

Vaping is banned in most public indoor spaces, but not in private vehicles.

Laws may change, so it’s wise to stay updated on state and local regulations.

Bottom Line:

You are allowed to vape while driving in New Jersey, as long as your behavior does not compromise safe driving. However, if vaping leads to distracted driving or obstructs your vision, you could face legal consequences for unsafe driving practices.

