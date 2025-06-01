Usa laws

Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Ohio? Here’s What the Law Says

Ohio does not have a statewide law that outright bans chaining or tethering dogs outside, but there are important restrictions and many local ordinances that set specific limits and requirements.

State Law Overview

  • Ohio state law (Ohio Revised Code 955.22) requires that when a dog is off the owner’s property, it must be on a leash or tether no longer than six feet, or otherwise confined or controlled. However, the law does not specifically regulate how long or under what conditions a dog can be tethered while on the owner’s property.
  • There is no statewide prohibition on chaining a dog outside on your own property, but animal cruelty statutes still apply—meaning it is illegal to deprive a dog of adequate food, water, shelter, or subject it to cruel conditions.

Local Ordinances

Many Ohio cities and counties have their own anti-tethering laws that are stricter than state law:

  • Cincinnati: Dogs cannot be tethered for more than six hours in a 24-hour period, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when no owner is present, or in unsanitary or dangerous conditions. Tethers must be at least 10 feet long or four times the dog’s body length, whichever is greater.
  • Cleveland: Tethering is limited to six hours total in a 24-hour period (no more than two consecutive hours), and is prohibited overnight, during weather advisories, or with unsafe equipment. Tethers must be at least 20 feet long.
  • Eastlake: Requires shelter, adequate food and water, and a minimum 20-foot tether. Tethering violations can result in escalating criminal penalties.

Animal Welfare and Cruelty

  • Even in areas without specific tethering laws, leaving a dog chained outside without adequate shelter, food, water, or in unsafe conditions may be prosecuted as animal cruelty.
  • Many animal advocacy groups and veterinarians warn that long-term tethering is inhumane and dangerous for both the animal and the public.

Summary Table: Ohio Tethering Laws

JurisdictionMaximum Tether TimeOvernight BanMinimum Tether LengthShelter/Food/Water Required
State LawNot specifiedNot specifiedNot specifiedYes (cruelty laws apply)
Cincinnati6 hours/24 hrsYes10 feet or 4x bodyYes
Cleveland6 hours/24 hrsYes20 feetYes
EastlakeNot specifiedNot specified20 feetYes

Key Takeaways

  • Check your local ordinances: Many Ohio cities have strict anti-tethering rules.
  • Basic care is always required: No matter where you live in Ohio, you must provide adequate food, water, and shelter.
  • Cruelty laws apply statewide: Neglect or unsafe tethering can lead to animal cruelty charges.
  • Long-term or overnight tethering is often illegal in cities.

Bottom line: In Ohio, while state law does not ban chaining a dog outside, many cities do, and animal cruelty laws always apply. Always check your local laws before tethering your pet outdoors.

