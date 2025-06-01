Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Ohio? Here’s What the Law Says

Ohio does not have a statewide law that outright bans chaining or tethering dogs outside, but there are important restrictions and many local ordinances that set specific limits and requirements.
State Law Overview
- Ohio state law (Ohio Revised Code 955.22) requires that when a dog is off the owner’s property, it must be on a leash or tether no longer than six feet, or otherwise confined or controlled. However, the law does not specifically regulate how long or under what conditions a dog can be tethered while on the owner’s property.
- There is no statewide prohibition on chaining a dog outside on your own property, but animal cruelty statutes still apply—meaning it is illegal to deprive a dog of adequate food, water, shelter, or subject it to cruel conditions.
Local Ordinances
Many Ohio cities and counties have their own anti-tethering laws that are stricter than state law:
- Cincinnati: Dogs cannot be tethered for more than six hours in a 24-hour period, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when no owner is present, or in unsanitary or dangerous conditions. Tethers must be at least 10 feet long or four times the dog’s body length, whichever is greater.
- Cleveland: Tethering is limited to six hours total in a 24-hour period (no more than two consecutive hours), and is prohibited overnight, during weather advisories, or with unsafe equipment. Tethers must be at least 20 feet long.
- Eastlake: Requires shelter, adequate food and water, and a minimum 20-foot tether. Tethering violations can result in escalating criminal penalties.
Animal Welfare and Cruelty
- Even in areas without specific tethering laws, leaving a dog chained outside without adequate shelter, food, water, or in unsafe conditions may be prosecuted as animal cruelty.
- Many animal advocacy groups and veterinarians warn that long-term tethering is inhumane and dangerous for both the animal and the public.
Summary Table: Ohio Tethering Laws
|Jurisdiction
|Maximum Tether Time
|Overnight Ban
|Minimum Tether Length
|Shelter/Food/Water Required
|State Law
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Yes (cruelty laws apply)
|Cincinnati
|6 hours/24 hrs
|Yes
|10 feet or 4x body
|Yes
|Cleveland
|6 hours/24 hrs
|Yes
|20 feet
|Yes
|Eastlake
|Not specified
|Not specified
|20 feet
|Yes
Key Takeaways
- Check your local ordinances: Many Ohio cities have strict anti-tethering rules.
- Basic care is always required: No matter where you live in Ohio, you must provide adequate food, water, and shelter.
- Cruelty laws apply statewide: Neglect or unsafe tethering can lead to animal cruelty charges.
- Long-term or overnight tethering is often illegal in cities.
Bottom line: In Ohio, while state law does not ban chaining a dog outside, many cities do, and animal cruelty laws always apply. Always check your local laws before tethering your pet outdoors.
