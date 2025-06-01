Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in Ohio? Here’s What the Law Says

Ohio does not have a statewide law that outright bans chaining or tethering dogs outside, but there are important restrictions and many local ordinances that set specific limits and requirements.

State Law Overview

Ohio state law (Ohio Revised Code 955.22) requires that when a dog is off the owner’s property, it must be on a leash or tether no longer than six feet, or otherwise confined or controlled. However, the law does not specifically regulate how long or under what conditions a dog can be tethered while on the owner’s property.

There is no statewide prohibition on chaining a dog outside on your own property, but animal cruelty statutes still apply—meaning it is illegal to deprive a dog of adequate food, water, shelter, or subject it to cruel conditions.

Local Ordinances

Many Ohio cities and counties have their own anti-tethering laws that are stricter than state law:

Cincinnati: Dogs cannot be tethered for more than six hours in a 24-hour period, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when no owner is present, or in unsanitary or dangerous conditions. Tethers must be at least 10 feet long or four times the dog’s body length, whichever is greater.

Dogs cannot be tethered for more than six hours in a 24-hour period, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when no owner is present, or in unsanitary or dangerous conditions. Tethers must be at least 10 feet long or four times the dog’s body length, whichever is greater. Cleveland: Tethering is limited to six hours total in a 24-hour period (no more than two consecutive hours), and is prohibited overnight, during weather advisories, or with unsafe equipment. Tethers must be at least 20 feet long.

Tethering is limited to six hours total in a 24-hour period (no more than two consecutive hours), and is prohibited overnight, during weather advisories, or with unsafe equipment. Tethers must be at least 20 feet long. Eastlake: Requires shelter, adequate food and water, and a minimum 20-foot tether. Tethering violations can result in escalating criminal penalties.

Animal Welfare and Cruelty

Even in areas without specific tethering laws, leaving a dog chained outside without adequate shelter, food, water, or in unsafe conditions may be prosecuted as animal cruelty.

Many animal advocacy groups and veterinarians warn that long-term tethering is inhumane and dangerous for both the animal and the public.

Summary Table: Ohio Tethering Laws

Jurisdiction Maximum Tether Time Overnight Ban Minimum Tether Length Shelter/Food/Water Required State Law Not specified Not specified Not specified Yes (cruelty laws apply) Cincinnati 6 hours/24 hrs Yes 10 feet or 4x body Yes Cleveland 6 hours/24 hrs Yes 20 feet Yes Eastlake Not specified Not specified 20 feet Yes

Key Takeaways

Check your local ordinances: Many Ohio cities have strict anti-tethering rules.

Many Ohio cities have strict anti-tethering rules. Basic care is always required: No matter where you live in Ohio, you must provide adequate food, water, and shelter.

No matter where you live in Ohio, you must provide adequate food, water, and shelter. Cruelty laws apply statewide: Neglect or unsafe tethering can lead to animal cruelty charges.

Neglect or unsafe tethering can lead to animal cruelty charges. Long-term or overnight tethering is often illegal in cities.

Bottom line: In Ohio, while state law does not ban chaining a dog outside, many cities do, and animal cruelty laws always apply. Always check your local laws before tethering your pet outdoors.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.animallaw.info/topic/table-state-dog-tether-laws

[2] https://www.peta.org/issues/animal-companion-issues/ordinances/cincinnati-ohio/

[3] https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-revised-code/section-955.22

[4] https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/cleveland/latest/cleveland_oh/0-0-0-39805

[5] https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/eastlake/latest/eastlake_oh/0-0-0-8935