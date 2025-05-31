Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in North Carolina? Here’s What the Law Says

Cruelty and Neglect:

Under North Carolina law, it is illegal to deprive an animal of necessary sustenance, adequate shelter, or adequate space. Anyone who intentionally deprives a pet of these essentials, including by chaining them outside without proper care, may be charged with animal cruelty.

Under North Carolina law, it is illegal to deprive an animal of necessary sustenance, adequate shelter, or adequate space. Anyone who intentionally deprives a pet of these essentials, including by chaining them outside without proper care, may be charged with animal cruelty. Tethering in a Cruel Manner:

North Carolina General Statute § 14-362.3 makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to maliciously restrain a dog using a chain or wire that is grossly excessive for safe restraint. “Maliciously” means the restraint is imposed intentionally and with bad motive.

North Carolina General Statute § 14-362.3 makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to maliciously restrain a dog using a chain or wire that is grossly excessive for safe restraint. “Maliciously” means the restraint is imposed intentionally and with bad motive. Proposed Reforms:

As of 2025, legislation is under consideration to set clear statewide standards for outdoor tethering, including requirements for adequate space, shelter, and proper tethering methods. This bill aims to give animal control officers more authority to intervene when animals are left in unsafe or inhumane conditions6.

Local Ordinances

Local Rules May Be Stricter:

Many North Carolina cities and counties have their own tethering ordinances. For example: Raleigh: Dogs may not be tethered for more than three hours in a 24-hour period. Graham: Tethering systems must meet specific length and height requirements, and certain types of chains are prohibited.

Many North Carolina cities and counties have their own tethering ordinances. For example:

Key Points

It is not categorically illegal to chain or tether a pet outside in North Carolina, but it is illegal to do so in a cruel or neglectful manner.

Local ordinances may impose stricter limits, including time restrictions and equipment standards.

Pending state legislation may soon establish clearer, uniform standards for outdoor tethering across North Carolina.

Bottom line:

You can tether a pet outside in North Carolina, but only if you provide adequate food, water, shelter, and space, and do not use excessive or harmful restraints. Always check your local laws for additional rules.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2025/Bills/Senate/PDF/S573v1.pdf

[2] https://www.animallaw.info/topic/table-state-dog-tether-laws

[3] https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2025/Bills/House/PDF/H852v0.pdf

[4] https://www.animallaw.info/content/map-state-dog-tethering-laws

[5] https://www.peta.org/issues/animal-companion-issues/ordinances/north-carolina/