Is It Illegal to Leave Your Pet Chained Outside in New Jersey? Here’s What the Law Says

State Law: Cruel Restraint and Tethering Restrictions

New Jersey law specifically prohibits the cruel restraint of dogs, including leaving them chained or tethered outside under certain conditions. According to the New Jersey Revised Statutes (Section 4:22-17.3), it is unlawful for any person to “cruelly restrain a dog.” The law defines cruel restraint with several clear restrictions:

Nursing females and puppies under four months: It is illegal to tether a nursing female dog or a puppy less than four months old at any time.

It is illegal to tether a nursing female dog or a puppy less than four months old at any time. Nighttime tethering: Tethering a dog outdoors between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. is prohibited (this provision takes effect 18 months after the law’s enactment).

Tethering a dog outdoors between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. is prohibited (this provision takes effect 18 months after the law’s enactment). Vacant property or unoccupied buildings: Dogs cannot be tethered in these locations.

Dogs cannot be tethered in these locations. Water access: If a dog is tethered for more than 30 minutes, it must have continuous access to clean, liquid water.

If a dog is tethered for more than 30 minutes, it must have continuous access to clean, liquid water. Weather conditions: Dogs cannot be tethered in adverse environmental conditions for more than 30 minutes.

Dogs cannot be tethered in adverse environmental conditions for more than 30 minutes. Collar type: Using a choke collar, prong collar, head harness, or any collar/harness other than a properly fitted body harness or buckle-type collar for tethering is illegal.

Local Ordinances May Be Stricter

Some New Jersey municipalities have their own ordinances with even stricter rules. For example, Northfield limits chaining or tethering to no more than nine hours within a 24-hour period and requires that dogs be able to move freely.

Bottom Line

It is illegal in New Jersey to leave your pet chained or tethered outside in a way that violates the above state or local requirements. Violations can result in fines or animal cruelty charges. Always ensure your pet has proper shelter, water, and is not exposed to dangerous conditions or left tethered for excessive periods.

SOURCES

[1] https://www.peta.org/issues/animal-companion-issues/ordinances/new-jersey/northfield-new-jersey/

[2] https://1057thehawk.com/pet-ban-nj/

[3] https://legiscan.com/NJ/text/S2511/id/2916113

[4] https://www.humaneworld.org/en/blog/undercover-investigation-new-jersey-pet-stores-puppy-mills

[5] https://law.justia.com/codes/new-jersey/title-4/section-4-22-17-3/