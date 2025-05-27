Illinois Rent Increase Laws 2025: What Tenants Should Know

No Statewide Rent Control—But Notice Is Required

Illinois does not have statewide rent control in 2025, meaning landlords can generally set and raise rent to match market rates. However, there are important rules and new tenant protections that both landlords and tenants must follow.

Key Rules for Rent Increases

Notice Requirement:

Landlords must provide at least 30 days’ written notice before increasing rent for month-to-month leases. Some cities or lease types may require longer notice, so tenants should check their local ordinances and lease agreements.

Rent cannot be increased during a fixed-term lease (such as a one-year lease) unless the lease specifically allows for it. Increases can only occur when the lease is up for renewal.

All rent increase notices must be in writing and should clearly state the new rent amount, the date it takes effect, and any other relevant details.

As of 2025, landlords cannot require tenants to pay rent only through electronic means. Tenants have the right to choose alternative payment methods, such as cash or check.

New Tenant Protections in 2025

Ban on Retaliatory Increases:

The new Landlord Retaliation Act prohibits landlords from increasing rent in retaliation for tenants making complaints about code violations or other protected activities. If a rent increase occurs within one year of a tenant’s complaint, it is presumed retaliatory unless the landlord can prove otherwise.

New laws restrict unnecessary rental fees and provide tenants with more payment flexibility. For example, landlords cannot charge extra for using paper checks or cash if electronic payments have added fees.

Landlords must provide written receipts for security deposits and return them within 45 days after the tenant moves out. New guidelines clarify limits and return timelines for security deposits.

When Is a Rent Increase Illegal?

A rent increase may be illegal if it:

Violates the terms of the lease (e.g., during a fixed-term lease without a clause allowing increases)

Is done without proper written notice

Is discriminatory or retaliatory

Exceeds any local rent control caps (if applicable in certain cities)

What Tenants Should Do

Review Lease and Local Laws:

Always check your lease for specific terms about rent increases and consult local ordinances, as some cities may have additional protections or requirements.

If you receive a rent increase notice, you can try to negotiate with your landlord or choose to move out if the increase is not acceptable.

If you suspect a rent increase is illegal or retaliatory, contact a local tenants’ rights group or legal aid organization for assistance.

Summary Table: Illinois Rent Increase Laws 2025

Rule/Protection Details Statewide Rent Control None (except possible local ordinances) Notice Required 30 days minimum for month-to-month leases Fixed-Term Leases No increase during lease unless specified Written Notice Mandatory for all increases Retaliatory Increases Prohibited, with new protections in 2025 Payment Methods Tenants cannot be forced to pay electronically Security Deposit Rules Receipts required; must be returned within 45 days after move-out

Illinois tenants in 2025 benefit from increased transparency, protections against retaliation, and clear rules for rent increases, but should remain vigilant about their lease terms and local regulations.

