sullivan s island

The yearly report from the Berkeley County coroner shows a rise in gun-related fatalities

by Jackson
Published On:
The yearly report from the Berkeley County coroner shows a rise in gun-related fatalities

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released its 2024 Coroner’s Report, offering a detailed look at causes of death across the county last year. While most of the nearly 2,000 reported deaths were natural, the coroner is drawing attention to concerning trends in gun violence, suicide, and drug-related fatalities.

1,944 Deaths Reported in 2024

According to Coroner Darnell Hartwell, a total of 1,944 deaths were recorded in Berkeley County throughout 2024. A majority were classified as natural deaths, which include causes such as illness or age-related decline.

However, Hartwell pointed out alarming increases in several other categories.

Gun Violence Driving Rise in Homicides

The report recorded 20 homicides in 2024. Of these, 19 were caused by gun violence, and one was due to blunt force trauma. This represents an 11% increase in homicides compared to the previous year.

“Gun violence continues to be a major issue in our communities,” said Coroner Hartwell. “Every life lost leaves behind grieving families and a community searching for answers.”

Suicide and Accidental Deaths Also a Concern

In addition to the homicides, the county recorded:

  • 38 deaths classified as suicide
  • 7 deaths listed as undetermined
  • 134 accidental deaths

Of those accidental deaths, 41% were drug-related, highlighting the continued impact of the opioid crisis and substance abuse in the area.

Coroner Urges Prevention and Awareness

The coroner said his office is committed to not only investigating causes of death but also working with other community leaders to promote awareness and prevention strategies.

“Behind every number is a real person—a son, daughter, parent, or friend,” Hartwell added. “We must work together to reduce preventable deaths in Berkeley County.”

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

For maintenance, CSX will close the railroad crossing on Liberty Hall Road

For maintenance, CSX will close the railroad crossing on Liberty Hall Road

Local officials will talk about the latest safety enhancements on Folly Road

Local officials will talk about the latest safety enhancements on Folly Road

Charleston's hospitality parking program is already completely booked

Charleston’s hospitality parking program is already completely booked

A Boeing grant is obtained by Lowcountry Food Bank to improve South Carolina's food security

A Boeing grant is obtained by Lowcountry Food Bank to improve South Carolina’s food security

Thousands are raised for animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

Thousands are raised for animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

Over 460 graduates get their diplomas at Charleston Southern's spring commencement

Over 460 graduates get their diplomas at Charleston Southern’s spring commencement

Leave a Comment