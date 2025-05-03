The D4 Stadium at Charleston County Schools is undergoing significant upgrades

Charleston County is stepping up its game — literally. The District 4 Stadium in North Charleston is getting a multi-million-dollar renovation aimed at improving athletic opportunities for students from four local schools. With a new track, advanced field equipment, and improved infrastructure, the stadium will soon offer a comprehensive athletic facility for the entire community.

More Than Just a Stadium

Originally opened in 2020 with a $22 million budget, the D4 Stadium serves students from North Charleston High, Stall High, Academic Magnet High, and Military Magnet Academy. The latest project, funded by sales tax savings, adds another $9.5 million worth of upgrades — and it’s all about expanding the experience for student-athletes.

The updates include:

An eight-lane competition track

New areas for long jump, triple jump, pole vault, and high jump

Dedicated zones for shot put, discus, and javelin

A new scoreboard and sound system

Sod-covered practice fields

Upgraded stormwater and water systems

Why These Upgrades Matter

Jasmeen Shaw, Executive Director of Capital Programs for the district, says the enhancements are all about creating more real-life, hands-on opAportunities for athletes.

“Students, parents, board members and the community are really excited,” she said. “We want to make sure our students have what others across the country enjoy.”

Keeping the Stadium Open

Despite the ongoing construction, the stadium will remain open, with parking improvements expected to be completed by mid-May. The full project is scheduled for completion by January 2026, with Edifice Construction serving as the general contractor.

Investing in Athletics, One Piece at a Time

District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy emphasized that this is just one part of a much bigger plan.

“There are over 50 projects currently planned or underway with a total investment of more than $100 million between now and 2028,” Borowy said. “We’re making sure every high school has what it needs — especially in North Charleston.”

He acknowledged that a track wasn’t included in the original stadium build because a usable facility already existed. But now that track access has changed, the district is making up for that gap.

Looking Ahead: Sales Tax and Student Growth

The upgrades are part of the Phase IV sales tax program, and Shaw is encouraging voters to support Phase VI, which would continue funding improvements across Charleston County.

Borowy added that athletics teach valuable life skills like teamwork and leadership, and ensuring equal access to sports is crucial for student development.

The District 4 Stadium expansion represents more than bricks and turf — it’s a commitment to student opportunity, community development, and educational balance in Charleston County. With the backing of local sales tax programs and community support, this project could set the tone for a new era of student athletics in North Charleston.

SOURCE