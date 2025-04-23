Men’s Tennis Dominates Charleston, Charges Into Postseason Unstoppable

After a tough start to the season, the Elon University men’s tennis team has turned things around in a big way. From going winless in their first four matches to finishing the regular season with ten wins and a perfect record in conference play, the Phoenix is heading into the postseason with confidence, energy, and belief.

A Rocky Start Turns into a Strong Finish

At the start of the season, Elon struggled with a short roster and a series of close losses. Sophomore Jack Curtis reflected on the early struggles, saying, “It was a rough start… tight matches that we didn’t end up getting through.” But that slow beginning didn’t define the rest of their journey.

In just two months, the team bounced back in spectacular fashion. On Thursday, Elon completed a 4-0 sweep of the College of Charleston, finishing the season 10-3 after the initial 0-4 start. Even more impressively, the team remained undefeated in conference play (3-0) and won nine of its last eleven matches.

Teamwork and Momentum Ahead of Postseason

Junior Veljko Krstic sealed the win against Charleston by clinching the final point at the No. 1 singles position, notching his sixth straight singles victory. Krstic was recently honored as CAA Co-Player of the Week, but he emphasized that individual awards come second to the team’s success.

“Our main goal is to work together… It’s good to have [individual recognition], but overall, the most important thing is to win as a collective,” said Krstic.

That team-first mindset was on full display in doubles play as well. The pairing of Curtis and freshman Rafael Ymer played a pivotal role in clinching the doubles point in a tight 7-6 tiebreaker. Their chemistry has been key, with the pair winning five straight doubles matches.

Curtis praised Ymer’s immediate impact. “He’s been a big influence… Especially with him coming in late, for us to be this successful, means a lot to the team.”

Eyeing Redemption in the CAA Championship

The Phoenix is looking to end a streak of heartbreaks in the conference championship. Elon has reached the final match in each of the last three years, only to come up short each time. With the CAA Championship just days away, hosted at their own Jimmy Powell Tennis Center from April 25-27, the team is feeling hopeful that this year will be different.

Krstic believes the home court could be a major advantage. “It helps that we’re hosting… hopefully the atmosphere is going to be on point.”

Curtis echoed the same belief. “We’re at home, we have the crowd to ourselves, so I believe good things are going to happen this year.”

Looking Ahead

With a strong finish to the regular season, standout individual performances, and home court support on their side, Elon men’s tennis is entering the postseason with serious momentum. Their eyes are now firmly set on one goal: winning their first CAA title since 2019 and securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

