Local officials will talk about the latest safety enhancements on Folly Road

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — Local officials are preparing to share updates on upcoming safety improvements along Folly Road, one of James Island’s busiest and most dangerous corridors. The Rethink Folly Road Committee will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. at James Island Town Hall ahead of the next public input session.

Agencies Working Together on Folly Road Safety Plan

The safety project is a joint effort by several agencies, including the Town of James Island, City of Charleston, Charleston County, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT). Their goal is to make Folly Road safer for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Since November 2023, SCDOT has been studying potential safety upgrades based on years of crash data. Between 2018 and 2022, there were over 2,000 crashes and six fatalities on Folly Road. The data helped local leaders recognize the urgent need for improvements.

Proposed Safety Improvements on Folly Road

Here are some of the key changes SCDOT is proposing to enhance safety:

High-visibility crosswalks

New sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps

Countdown signal heads at crosswalks

Better access management to reduce dangerous turns

Relocated CARTA bus stops for safer access

Lane reconfigurations to slow down traffic

Raised medians to prevent left turns and reduce severe crashes

“The raised medians are meant to manage access and encourage safer turning at traffic signals,” said Shawn Salley, SCDOT program manager. “Left turns out of some properties are causing angle crashes, which tend to be more serious.”

Residents Share Safety Concerns

Local residents say they often feel unsafe driving or walking along Folly Road. Barbara Atkins, a Folly Beach resident, says the intersection at Fort Johnson Road is one of the scariest.

“There’s no median strip there. I think adding one helped near Camp Road, but we still need more improvements,” Atkins said.

Katie Zimmerman, executive director of Charleston Moves, said speeding is another major concern for people walking or biking.

“Crossing the street feels unsafe—you have to jog just to make it across,” she said. “This road should be comfortable and safe for everyone. It’s the main street of James Island and it deserves better.”

Public Input Meeting Coming Soon

The next public input meeting hosted by SCDOT will take place on May 22 at Camp Road Middle School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Attendees will be able to review the latest design concepts, ask questions, and offer feedback.

Officials say they’ve considered input from residents, business owners, and advocacy groups to shape the final plans. Updates will be presented again during the meeting this week at James Island Town Hall.

SOURCE