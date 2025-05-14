For maintenance, CSX will close the railroad crossing on Liberty Hall Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers in Berkeley County should prepare for a temporary closure of the Liberty Hall Road railroad crossing starting Thursday morning.

Full Closure Begins Thursday at 6 A.M.

According to Berkeley County officials, CSX Transportation will close the crossing to repair a surface defect. All lanes at the crossing will be fully closed starting at 6 a.m., and no vehicles will be allowed to pass over the tracks until the work is complete.

Reopening Planned for Friday Evening

The crossing is expected to reopen by 8 p.m. on Friday, but that timeline could shift based on weather conditions, the county said.

Detour signs will be posted in the area to help guide drivers around the closure.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while this important repair is made to ensure driver safety,” county officials noted.

SOURCE