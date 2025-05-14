sullivan s island

For maintenance, CSX will close the railroad crossing on Liberty Hall Road

by Jackson
Published On:
For maintenance, CSX will close the railroad crossing on Liberty Hall Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Drivers in Berkeley County should prepare for a temporary closure of the Liberty Hall Road railroad crossing starting Thursday morning.

Full Closure Begins Thursday at 6 A.M.

According to Berkeley County officials, CSX Transportation will close the crossing to repair a surface defect. All lanes at the crossing will be fully closed starting at 6 a.m., and no vehicles will be allowed to pass over the tracks until the work is complete.

Reopening Planned for Friday Evening

The crossing is expected to reopen by 8 p.m. on Friday, but that timeline could shift based on weather conditions, the county said.

Detour signs will be posted in the area to help guide drivers around the closure.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while this important repair is made to ensure driver safety,” county officials noted.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

The yearly report from the Berkeley County coroner shows a rise in gun-related fatalities

The yearly report from the Berkeley County coroner shows a rise in gun-related fatalities

Local officials will talk about the latest safety enhancements on Folly Road

Local officials will talk about the latest safety enhancements on Folly Road

Charleston's hospitality parking program is already completely booked

Charleston’s hospitality parking program is already completely booked

A Boeing grant is obtained by Lowcountry Food Bank to improve South Carolina's food security

A Boeing grant is obtained by Lowcountry Food Bank to improve South Carolina’s food security

Thousands are raised for animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

Thousands are raised for animals at Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

Over 460 graduates get their diplomas at Charleston Southern's spring commencement

Over 460 graduates get their diplomas at Charleston Southern’s spring commencement

Leave a Comment