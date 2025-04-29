Enough Is Enough!’ – Grieving Families Rally for Safer Streets After Deadly Crash

Monday marks a painful anniversary in Charleston, South Carolina — one year since two young women, Arianna Gamber and Lizzy Zito, lost their lives in a tragic hit-and-run on Morrison Drive. Now, their families are working hard to ensure their daughters’ deaths lead to meaningful change.

Remembering a Tragic Night on Morrison Drive

On April 28, 2024, Gamber and Zito were walking home after a night out when they were first struck by a car driven by Seth Carlson. About 30 minutes later, police say another vehicle, driven by Max Gentilin, hit them again. Both drivers are now facing charges related to the young women’s deaths.

In the days leading up to the anniversary, the Gamber and Zito families have been standing along Morrison Drive, holding signs to remind the community of what they call a “senseless crime.” They hope their efforts will keep the memory of their daughters alive and help make the area safer for everyone.

Families Demand Stronger Laws and Tougher Penalties

The parents are now actively working to change South Carolina’s laws regarding hit-and-run incidents. They want any hit-and-run that results in death to be automatically classified as a violent crime with no option for bond.

Nicole Gamber, Arianna’s mother, voiced her frustration, saying, “The defendants in our case are at home on house arrest playing guitar and Xbox. Something is wrong with that picture.”

The families believe stronger laws could prevent future tragedies and ensure that justice is properly served.

Improving Safety on Morrison Drive

Efforts to improve safety at the site of the crash are also underway. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced plans to install an additional light at a crosswalk on Morrison Drive. Nicole Gamber is also pushing for further changes, including safer sidewalks, to better protect pedestrians.

Advocating for DUI Reform

Besides focusing on hit-and-run penalties, the families are advocating for DUI reform. They are urging lawmakers to pass Senate Bill S.52, which would impose harsher punishments on drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Gamber stressed the urgency of the matter, saying, “These lives matter. DUI reform and stricter consequences for drunk and impaired driving need to happen now, not in a year. Right now.”

Currently, Senate Bill S.52 remains stuck in committee at the state house, but families and safety advocates hope their voices will push it forward.

The heartbreaking loss of Arianna Gamber and Lizzy Zito has fueled a passionate fight for change in Charleston. Their families are determined to turn their grief into action, pushing for safer roads, stricter laws, and a stronger commitment to protecting lives. As the community remembers the two young women, the call for immediate action grows louder, making it clear that real change is needed — not tomorrow, but today.

