Century of Black Beauty Takes Center Stage: IAAM’s Powerful Second Anniversary Celebration You Can’t Miss!

Charleston, S.C. – The International African American Museum (IAAM) is preparing to mark a powerful milestone: its second anniversary in June 2025. Since opening its doors, IAAM has been a place of deep cultural reflection and education, celebrating the history, struggles, and contributions of African Americans. Now, two years later, the museum invites all to join in a month-long celebration full of events, performances, and one unforgettable night: the Jubilee Soiree.

Jubilee Soiree 2025: “Celebrating a Century of Black Beauty”

The centerpiece of the museum’s anniversary is the Jubilee Soiree, happening on Saturday, June 21, 2025. With the theme “Celebrating a Century of Black Beauty”, this elegant fundraising gala will take guests on a journey through 100 years of culture, fashion, artistry, and self-expression within the Black community. From 1925 to 2025, every decade will be honored through live performances, stunning visuals, food, fashion, and music.

This signature fundraising event directly supports IAAM’s exhibitions, educational programming, and community outreach, helping the museum remain a vibrant resource for people of all backgrounds.

Ticket and Sponsorship Details

Pre-sale tickets for IAAM Museum Circle members open Thursday, April 24 .

open . Pre-sale for IAAM Annual members begins Thursday, May 1 .

begins . General public tickets go on sale Monday, May 5.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and members or the public with questions are encouraged to reach out:

June 2025: A Month of Jubilee

IAAM will also host several public programs leading up to the Soiree. These events reflect the museum’s ongoing mission to uplift Black voices, celebrate heritage, and foster inclusive conversations.

June 12 – Blackness (re)Defined: An Evening of Art and Conversation (6:30 PM – 8:30 PM)

This evening program will celebrate the launch of the museum’s new exhibition, Creative Expressions of Blackness from the Diaspora. Guests will enjoy a blend of live art, discussion, music, and movement, as panelists explore how creativity has redefined Black identity and resisted cultural erasure across time and geography.

June 19 – J.O.Y.: Juneteenth On The Yard (12:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Celebrate Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19 with free museum admission, live music, family activities, and delicious food in the African Ancestors Memorial Garden. This daytime event, known as J.O.Y., is a meaningful way to reflect on freedom, connect with community, and celebrate Black joy and heritage.

June 21 – Jubilee Soiree: One Night, A Century of Beauty

On the night of June 21, IAAM will shine brighter than ever. Guests of the Jubilee Soiree will experience the richness of Black culture through themes like Crown, Essence, Canvas, and Spirit, featuring iconic looks, performances, and storytelling. The evening will also feature Lowcountry cuisine, giving guests a taste of Charleston’s soul while supporting IAAM’s future.

As IAAM celebrates two years of storytelling, remembrance, and education, June 2025 promises to be a month of pride, beauty, and connection. From thought-provoking conversations to joyful celebrations and a night of elegance at the Jubilee Soiree, the museum invites everyone to be a part of its mission. Whether you’re local to Charleston or visiting from afar, this anniversary is more than an event—it’s a tribute to the power and resilience of the African American experience.

SOURCE