Carolina’s Hero of the Month: This Veteran Is Feeding Hope

In Charleston County, South Carolina, one retired veteran is making a big difference in his community. After serving in the Air Force and retiring again from Boeing, Chuck Smiley still wanted to do more. In 2022, he launched Cuisine Rescue, a program that helps get leftover food to people who need it instead of letting it go to waste.

How Cuisine Rescue Works

The idea behind Cuisine Rescue is simple but powerful. Chuck partners with restaurants, stores, and other food businesses to collect leftover meals and deliver them to nonprofits that serve the community.

This model isn’t new — in fact, Chuck’s daughter runs a similar nonprofit in New York City. Instead of joining her team, she encouraged Chuck to create his own program in Charleston. She joked that she didn’t want to end up being her dad’s boss!

Thanks to Chuck’s hard work, more meals are being saved and shared with those who need them most every day.

Growing a Network of Food Donors

Chuck’s goal is to keep expanding Cuisine Rescue by partnering with more businesses. He believes that every meal that doesn’t go to waste can make a big difference in someone’s life.

Businesses that want to help can easily sign up to become donor partners, joining the mission to fight hunger and food waste in Charleston County.

Chuck Smiley shows that even after a full career, it’s never too late to make a huge impact. Through Cuisine Rescue, he is not only helping to reduce food waste but also making sure that more people in the community have access to good meals. His kindness and commitment are a reminder that small actions, when done with love, can change lives.

SOURCE