Berkeley County’s Hidden Heroes: 1 in 117 Residents Are Grandparents Raising Grandkids

Families come in all shapes and sizes, and in some places like Berkeley County, South Carolina, many grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren. These special family structures, known as grandfamilies or kinship families, are becoming more common across the country.

What Are Grandfamilies?

A grandfamily happens when grandparents (or sometimes other relatives) take care of children because the child’s parents are unable to. This can happen for many reasons — including issues like addiction, deportation, death, military service, disability, or incarceration.

Grandfamilies help keep kids with family members instead of placing them into foster care with strangers, offering more stability and a sense of belonging.

Grandfamilies in Berkeley County: By the Numbers

New data shows that grandfamilies are a big part of life in Berkeley County:

1 in 117 people in Berkeley County are grandparents raising their grandchildren.

There was a 12% increase in grandparents taking on this role in 2022.

Berkeley County’s total population is around 244,952 people.

The average income in Berkeley County is about $79,259 a year.

These numbers show that many families are relying on grandparents to step up when needed.

Why Grandfamilies Are Growing

Nationwide, more than 2.2 million grandparents are raising grandchildren. Grandfamilies are more common in smaller communities and often face financial struggles, relying heavily on assistance programs for food and basic needs.

Experts say grandfamilies are increasing for several reasons, including changes in laws and the challenges of the foster care system. With some recent abortion bans in different states, foster care systems could soon see even more children needing homes, putting more pressure on relatives to step in.

States are starting to create better policies to support grandfamilies, but there’s still a long way to go, especially when it comes to getting enough funding and making it easier for relatives to officially become guardians.

The Good and the Tough Sides of Grandfamilies

There are many benefits to grandfamilies. Studies show that kids raised by relatives often:

Have fewer school changes (which helps with stability)

Keep stronger cultural and family ties

Have better mental health compared to kids placed with non-relatives

However, raising a grandchild is not always easy. Many grandparents may struggle with health issues, limited income, and the emotional challenges of parenting again later in life. U.S. laws also don’t always make it simple for these families to get help, especially when legal guardianship papers aren’t clear.

Top Counties for Grandfamilies in South Carolina

Berkeley County isn’t alone. Here are the top counties in South Carolina with the highest number of grandparents raising grandchildren:

Clarendon County: 1 in 37 people

Union County: 1 in 54 people

Colleton County: 1 in 55 people

Grandfamilies are becoming a vital part of communities like Berkeley County, providing love, stability, and a future for children in need. While these families face unique challenges, their role is critical in keeping kids connected to their roots and offering them the support they need. As more attention is given to kinship care, hopefully, new policies and community programs will continue to lift up and empower grandfamilies across South Carolina and beyond.

