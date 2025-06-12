Multiple agencies collaborate in Morris Island’s medical emergency response

A medical emergency on Morris Island last week prompted a swift and coordinated response from several fire and police agencies, showcasing the effectiveness of multi-agency collaboration in emergency situations.

The Multi-Agency Response

On Friday, the Charleston Fire Department’s marine crew, alongside the Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and Folly Beach Public Safety, came together to assist a person in need on Morris Island. The patient was located nearly a mile inland, making access challenging.

To reach the individual, the team utilized the Metro Marine Unit, which is specifically designed to handle such situations. Crews deployed two ATVs and medical equipment to assist with the response, and the Charleston Police Department’s Munson landing craft was used to transport the team closer to the patient.

Patient Care and Transport

While officials did not provide specific details about the medical emergency or the patient’s condition, they confirmed that the individual was stabilized at the scene. The patient was then transported back to the city, where they received further care from Charleston County EMS.

Significance of the Metro Marine Unit

Charleston Fire Department officials highlighted the importance of the Metro Marine Unit in situations like this. “This incident highlights exactly why the Metro Marine Unit exists—bringing multiple agencies together to deliver exceptional care on the water to our maritime community,” said a CFD representative.

The emergency response on Morris Island underscores the vital role of collaboration between local agencies in ensuring effective and timely medical care, especially in challenging and hard-to-reach locations.

