Man Arrested in Kidnapping Case in North Charleston

A man has been arrested in North Charleston following a kidnapping and assault incident that took place over the weekend, according to the North Charleston Police Department. The suspect was found with a stolen gun and now faces multiple serious charges.

Who Was Arrested?

The suspect has been identified as Erick Deontray Rivers. He was arrested and charged with:

– Kidnapping

– First-degree assault and battery

– Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

– Possession of stolen property

– Felon in possession of a firearm

Rivers is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center, awaiting his bond hearing.

How Did the Incident Unfold?

Police say they first noticed Rivers acting suspiciously near Helm Avenue. He was seen pulling into a church parking lot. After observing no unusual activity for a while, the officers left the area.

Soon after, a distress call came in from someone saying a man had been assaulted and needed help.

Further investigation revealed that the victim had been kidnapped from the Stay Inn Express on Sunday morning. He had been pistol-whipped—hit with a gun—and needed assistance.

Chase and Arrest

According to the victim, Rivers and another person panicked when they noticed police nearby and tried to escape on foot. Officers quickly responded and arrested both suspects without incident.

During a search, police found a black handgun, which was confirmed to be stolen.

Charges and Investigation

Rivers now faces a list of charges, including violent crime and illegal possession of a firearm. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and more details may be released as the case moves forward.

This incident shows the importance of quick police response and community reporting. Thanks to sharp observation by officers and timely reporting by witnesses, a dangerous situation was brought under control without further harm. The suspect, Erick Rivers, now faces serious legal consequences, and the victim is receiving help and support.

