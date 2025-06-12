Good Samaritan’s good act goes bad in an alleged North Charleston carjacking: Report

A man who offered a ride to a homeless woman on Tuesday morning in North Charleston ended up being pepper-sprayed and carjacked, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The Incident

Around 1:43 a.m., officers responded to a call about a carjacking near the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Morningside Drive. The victim told police that while driving, he noticed a short Hispanic woman standing on the side of the road holding a sign that read, “homeless, please help. Anything you can give will help.”

Feeling compelled to help, the man offered the woman a ride, stating that he “wanted to be nice.” After the woman got into the car, the situation quickly escalated. The victim said she suddenly pepper-sprayed him, hit him with her cardboard sign, and threw him out of the car. The woman then drove off, leaving the victim behind.

The Aftermath

The woman drove off with the car’s lights completely blacked out. The vehicle, valued at approximately $7,009, was taken by the suspect. Officers provided the man a ride home and informed his wife since the car was registered in her name.

Investigation and Updates

As of now, no arrest has been made in connection with the carjacking, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This unusual carjacking incident highlights how a simple act of kindness can quickly turn into a dangerous situation. Authorities are still working to identify the woman and recover the stolen vehicle.

